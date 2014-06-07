Retired All Blacks great Conrad Smith picks up first coaching job with French Top 14 club

It hasn't taken All Blacks great Conrad Smith long to make his way back to rugby, with the retired centre already landing his first professional coaching job.

Conrad Smith against England Source: Photosport

Smith retired from all forms of rugby earlier this year after a successful offshore stint with French Top 14 club Pau.

The 94-Test All Black played 52 games for Pau after moving to France following his 2015 World Cup win before hanging up his boots but he's back with the French club as its defensive coach.

Smith told French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique he discussed options with players and other coaches from both Europe and New Zealand before taking the gig with Pau.

"I have been thinking about what we can change, what other teams are doing well, what we can imitate, or adapt, to suit us. In rugby there is never only one way to do things. A defensive system may suit one team but not another and because of that it is important to observe, understand and adapt," he said.

Smith says despite being a coach now, he still has plenty to learn about the game.

"During my career I've always played the same position, without really being interested in the forwards but now I have to take account of all the parameters.

"I have to accept the fact that I still don't know a lot about rugby and that I will compensate for this by talking with players and coaches. Of course, I also hope that my playing experience will be a help, but I know perfectly well that good players do not necessarily become good coaches."

Smith can look forward to coaching a few Kiwis next season with Colin Slade, Tom Taylor, Frank Halai, Jamie Mackintosh and Benson Stanley all at the club.

However, Allblacks.com reports Smith plans to deliver his coaching in French.