Retired All Blacks great Conrad Smith picks up first coaching job with French Top 14 club

It hasn't taken All Blacks great Conrad Smith long to make his way back to rugby, with the retired centre already landing his first professional coaching job.

Smith retired from all forms of rugby earlier this year after a successful offshore stint with French Top 14 club Pau.

The 94-Test All Black played 52 games for Pau after moving to France following his 2015 World Cup win before hanging up his boots but he's back with the French club as its defensive coach.

Smith told French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique he discussed options with players and other coaches from both Europe and New Zealand before taking the gig with Pau.

"I have been thinking about what we can change, what other teams are doing well, what we can imitate, or adapt, to suit us. In rugby there is never only one way to do things. A defensive system may suit one team but not another and because of that it is important to observe, understand and adapt," he said.

Smith says despite being a coach now, he still has plenty to learn about the game.

"During my career I've always played the same position, without really being interested in the forwards but now I have to take account of all the parameters.

"I have to accept the fact that I still don't know a lot about rugby and that I will compensate for this by talking with players and coaches. Of course, I also hope that my playing experience will be a help, but I know perfectly well that good players do not necessarily become good coaches."

Smith can look forward to coaching a few Kiwis next season with Colin Slade, Tom Taylor, Frank Halai, Jamie Mackintosh and Benson Stanley all at the club.

However, Allblacks.com reports Smith plans to deliver his coaching in French.

"I want to coach in French. It is necessary to do that. It is important to me to speak the local language. We are a French club and I want to speak French," he said.

Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

The teenagers making up musical act Le ART have now been asked to perform at a Silver Ferns game.

Watch: Teens invited to sing at Silver Ferns game after video of beautiful anthem rendition goes viral

Donaldson hopes to make landfall in Taranaki on Monday or Tuesday on the first successful solo kayak from Australia to NZ.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

Barrett said despite getting concussed from the collision with Benjamin Fall, he wants midair contests to stay in the game.

Watch: Beauden Barrett breaks down dangerous fall in second France Test - 'It happened so fast'

Watch: Winston Peters quizzed by media over relationship with embattled Deputy Police Commissioner - who once sought NZ First selection

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the the Louise Nicholas rape case.

