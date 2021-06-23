Retallick 'ready' for instant All Blacks return after Japan stint

He's been gone for two years but after jumping on the team bus this morning, Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick is already feeling back at home in the All Blacks environment.

"It's always nice to see people you play with and your friends," the 81-Test veteran said.

"Jumping on the bus at the airport today, it wasn't like I'd ever left but they were like, 'oh, so you're just back in here, are ya?'

"But it's nice to see them all again and hopefully play with them again."

Retallick was named in Ian Foster's 36 man squad on Monday evening after returning from his two-year rugby sabbatical in Japan where he spent two seasons playing for the Kobelco Steelers in the Top League competition.

The 30-year-old said the time in Japan, in which he made 13 appearances for the Steelers, was significant for his career.

"Mentally, I feel really refreshed," he said.

"There were different ideas, different voices, new challenges ... they play a pretty expansive brand of footy over there so there was a bit of open space."

There was a slight hiccup in Retallick's Japan stint though with the Covid-19 pandemic hampering the competition and making travel difficult.

He said he made the most of the situation though.

"The break between the first and second season was a little bit longer because of Covid so I reaped the rewards of that with my body now," he said.

"When we came back after the first season we had about seven months back in New Zealand so it gave me a lot of time to have a break and not train too much and then have a great preseason leading into this season.

"The body and fitness and everything is in a pretty good spot."

Still, the contrast between a season of Japan's Top League and a season of international rugby for the All Blacks is contrasting to say the least but Retallick backs himself to deliver in black - as early as next week.

"I'm ready if I'm picked.

"Whether I will be [picked] or not isn't my decision but I'm ready to start and get back into the game."

While he's ready for a place in the matchday 23, there's one spot he's not too sure about after today, given his departure from the team.