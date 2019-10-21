Retallick explains All Blacks-England rivalry: 'We're gonna have to be on our game'

Brodie Retallick has explained the rivalry between England and the All Blacks, the two proud rugby nations to meet in the World Cup semi-final this weekend.

Despite the fierce history of competition between the All Blacks and England, the two sides have met just once since the 2015 World Cup.

On that occasion, the All Blacks came away with a hard fought 16-15 victory, England somewhat controversially disallowed a potential match winning try.

One year on, the two sides will face off once again, the winner advancing through to the World Cup final against either Wales or South Africa.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Retallick broke down how he sees the competitive relationship between the two nations.

"It's obviously always a big rivalry between England and New Zealand," Retallick began.

"There was that wee period of two or three years where we didn't play them, and then playing them on the end of year tour last year was a massive test.

"We only managed to come out one point ahead of them.

"We know they're always physical, they've got a big forward pack, they're very mobile, carry the ball well with good skill-sets.

"Likewise, their backs play a pretty expansive game.

"I've only seen a little bit of what they did against Australia, but they've got great skill-sets and attack with a lot of variation.