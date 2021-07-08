Retallick captain, Barrett retains fullback as All Blacks team named for Pumas Test

The All Blacks will have their fourth captain of the year when they face Argentina on Sunday with veteran lock Brodie Retallick named to captain the side this week.

Brodie Retallick. Source: Photosport

Retallick, 30, will captain the team in Ardie Savea’s absence, becoming the 71st All Blacks Test captain, having started 71 of his 86 Tests to date.

Savea was injured in last week's win over the Wallabies in Perth after being named to captain the side in Australia with stand-in captain Sam Whitelock still in New Zealand.

Regular skipper Sam Cane is also injured and Aaron Smith, who has also captained the side this year, is also in New Zealand.

Foster said Retallick was an obvious choice after naming the matchday squad.

“Brodie is a great leader in this team and we don’t take his leadership for granted. We think this is a great honour for him, and he and his family can be hugely proud. He's playing really well and leads from the front. He has come back into the black jersey this year and just picked up where he left off.

“He also has an experienced partner in Beaudy (Barrett) alongside him who is bringing a calmness to the team and a sense of direction and we’re seeing that in the way he plays.”

In the starting front row, hooker Asafo Aumua will be making his first Test start, alongside Karl Tu’inukuafe, who comes in for George Bower, and Nepo Laulala.

Prop Joe Moody will make his eagerly-awaited return to the national side via the bench after undergoing foot surgery this year. Tyrel Lomax is the other reserve prop, coming into the 23 for his third Test of the year. Samisoni Taukei’aho is reserve hooker.

In the second row, Scott Barrett will once again start alongside Retallick, with Tupou Vaa’i again the reserve lock. In the loose forwards, Luke Jacobson comes in at number eight for his third Test start of the year, alongside Akira Ioane at six and Dalton Papalii in the seven jersey.

Ethan Blackadder will once again provide loose forward impact from the bench.

In the backs, TJ Perenara starts at halfback with Brad Weber reserve, and Beauden Barrett is at 10 in his 95th Test.

David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown are again the midfield pairing, George Bridge will start on the left wing, with Sevu Reece coming in on the right and Jordie Barrett is again at fullback.

Damian McKenzie and Rieko Ioane are the back reserves.

All Blacks [caps]

1. Karl Tu’inukuafe (20)

2. Asafo Aumua (2)

3. Nepo Laulala (34)

4. Brodie Retallick – captain (86)

5. Scott Barrett (44)

6. Akira Ioane (7)

7. Dalton Papalii (8)

8. Luke Jacobson (7)

9. TJ Perenara (71)

10. Beauden Barrett (94)

11. George Bridge (13)

12. David Havili (8)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (52)

14. Sevu Reece (12)

15. Jordie Barrett (28)