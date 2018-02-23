Respected team doctor Deb Robinson named representative for NZ on World Rugby Council

Black Ferns team doctor Deb Robinson will be a New Zealand representative on the World Rugby Council.

Deb Robinson Source: Photosport

Former All Blacks doctor of seven years, Robinson will join New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief executive Steve Tew and board member Mark Robinson in the role.

It follows World Rugby governance reforms introduced in November to accelerate women's representation on and off the field.

Under the reform, 11 unions and six regional associations have the right to send an additional female representative to the World Rugby Council.

It will increase the number of people who may sit on the council from 32 to 49.

"Joining the council is a great opportunity to continue my contribution to the game at a governance level," Robinson said.