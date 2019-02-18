TODAY |

Resilient Julian Savea sticking with Toulon despite roller-coaster first season - 'Leaving was never an option for me'

Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea has confirmed this morning he will see out the final year of his contract at French rugby club Toulon despite a roller-coaster season on and off the field.

Savea responded to a fan on social media this morning who, along with a fanmade video of his first try for Toulon, asked him if he would stay with the club next season.

"Yes, I'm staying," Savea said.

"Leaving was never an option for me."

The confirmation was met with warm responses from other fans who called it "good news" and thanked him for staying at the club.

The 28-year-old moved with his wife and daughter to France last year on a reported $1.65 million-a-season, two-year deal after he was released from his provincial commitments to Wellington - but the move hasn't been smooth sailing.

Savea copped flack from fans for leaving the team midway through the season to attend his brother's wedding in Fiji despite the trip being part of his deal with the club and he was also lucky not to be injured after flipping his car when he fell asleep at the wheel in November.

The 54-Test All Black then had to deal with criticism of his playing performances from Toulon's owner Mourad Boudjellal in February, who said Savea was "not welcome" at the club anymore and he wanted a DNA test to prove he was the player they signed.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Barrett said Savea is a world class player who will "bounce back" from Toulon's owner's harsh comments. Source: 1 NEWS

    There were also allegations made by Savea that fans had threatened his wife and daughter on social media.

    Despite the off-field dramas though, Savea played his way back into the starting line-up after being cut from the gameday squad for his form and finished the season scoring his second try for the club against Bordeaux.

    Boudjellal has also softened his stance on Savea, admitting his criticism of Savea was a bit too rough.

    "At one point, it was him or me," Boudjellal said in a recent interview with Midi Olympique.

    "Quit paying someone as much … especially at that rate. I may have been too harsh with him, but I am someone excessive and whole. I never shower with lukewarm water."

    Savea will get to team up with another former All Black in Nehe Milner-Skudder next season who will arrive at the club after confirming his exit from New Zealand rugby in Decemeber.

    Julian Savea in action for Toulon.
    Julian Savea in action for Toulon. Source: Photosport
