Reow! Joe Moody embraces Andrew Saville's 'caged lion' comparison with quick impersonation

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville has helped Joe Moody show off his wild side for a brief moment this afternoon - even if the All Blacks propped regretted it immediately after.

Moody has been named to start for the All Blacks this Saturday in their Tri-Nations clash with Argentina after missing the last two Bledisloe Tests with concussion.

Saville compared Moody to "a caged lion" as he framed his question for the front rower, saying he must be hungry to get back on the field after numerous setbacks this year with injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic.

No one was ready for Moody's initial answer.

After a brief pause, the All Blacks prop raised a hand to look like a paw before letting out a quick "reow".

Fellow prop Alex Hodgman, who was sitting next to Moody for the press conference, immediately burst into laughter while media beaming in for the question time also laughed behind muted mics.

Moody tried to answer the question seriously but burst into laughter himself, taking in the bizarre performance he just made.

"Sorry about that."

The 32-year-old quickly tamed his laughter though and admitted he was hungry to play again.

"It is a little bit frustrating getting back into things and then getting a knock on the head like I did and then having to have a couple of weeks off," he said.

"But at the same time, you've got to take the positives out of it and it's made me want it even more so I'm pretty hungry to get out there on the weekend and put my best foot forward."