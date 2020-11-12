TODAY |

Reow! Joe Moody embraces Andrew Saville's 'caged lion' comparison with quick impersonation

Source:  1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks prop apologised for the hilarious moment soon after but it was too late. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville has helped Joe Moody show off his wild side for a brief moment this afternoon - even if the All Blacks propped regretted it immediately after.

Moody has been named to start for the All Blacks this Saturday in their Tri-Nations clash with Argentina after missing the last two Bledisloe Tests with concussion.

Saville compared Moody to "a caged lion" as he framed his question for the front rower, saying he must be hungry to get back on the field after numerous setbacks this year with injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic.

No one was ready for Moody's initial answer.

After a brief pause, the All Blacks prop raised a hand to look like a paw before letting out a quick "reow".

Fellow prop Alex Hodgman, who was sitting next to Moody for the press conference, immediately burst into laughter while media beaming in for the question time also laughed behind muted mics.

Moody tried to answer the question seriously but burst into laughter himself, taking in the bizarre performance he just made.

"Sorry about that."

The 32-year-old quickly tamed his laughter though and admitted he was hungry to play again.

"It is a little bit frustrating getting back into things and then getting a knock on the head like I did and then having to have a couple of weeks off," he said.

"But at the same time, you've got to take the positives out of it and it's made me want it even more so I'm pretty hungry to get out there on the weekend and put my best foot forward."

Perhaps it's fitting then that Moody will get to unleash his hunger on the Pumas this Saturday then.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Mitchell Starc tosses bat in mini-tantrum after captain declares before he reached century
2
All Blacks recall Richie Mo'unga, Caleb Clarke and more for Tri-Nations clash with Argentina
3
'It's a disgrace' - Sir John Kirwan, Christian Cullen slammed for suggesting removal of red cards
4
Ashley Bloomfield weighs in on West Indies cricket team's manged isolation breach
5
All Blacks looking to send players home if unwanted for final Tri-Nations Test
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Ofa Tuungafasi's All Blacks season over after copping three-week ban for red card

Sam Whitelock says players need to change, not red cards, after copping high shot

02:08

From barefoot rugby to Black Ferns captain: Eloise Blackwell pinching herself at new role

Lack of game footage of Pumas a 'refreshing' challenge for All Blacks