Renee Wickliffe's hat-trick leads Black Ferns to Super Series win over England

The Black Ferns have added another trophy to their cabinet after a convincing win over England in the Women's Super Series decider.

The Black Ferns finished top of the standings after winning 28-13 in San Diego this morning with wing Renee Wickliffe's hat-trick doing most of the damage.

The win helped the national women's side keep their World no.1 status after their 25-16 loss to France last week.

The match wasn't all smooth sailing though with the Black Ferns having to deal with yellow cards to hooker Te Kura Ngata-Arerengemate and Toka Natua.

But Wickliffe showed the team the way, diving for the right corner for her first try, intercepting a pass for her second try and running on to a well-timed offload for her third.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge was the only other points contributor for the Black Ferns, scoring three penalty goals and two conversions.

With the Super Series completed, the Black Ferns now turn their attention to a two-Test series against Australia next month.