Remove conversions, make tries worth seven points demands ex-England hooker

Rugby's rule makers should axe conversions in favour of a seven-point tries, according to ex-England hooker turned pundit, Brian Moore.

Source: 1 NEWS

With rugby having seeming to take a forward-oriented approach - perhaps in accordance with the strengths of the European sides and South Africa - Moore is insisting that attacking, back heavy play move back to the forefront of the game, to appeal to wider audiences.

Writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph, 64-Test veteran Moore questioned the current rulings, seemingly favouring the front foot style of a forward leaning side.

"Why should a thrilling back movement, resulting in a try in the corner, have a much more difficult extra two points than one driven over near the posts after an attritional succession of short drives from rucks?" Moore says.

"Take away the minute allowed to complete a conversion and you probably free up five minutes in an average game.

"Remove conversions and make a try seven points".

Moore wasn't finished there either, wanting an overhaul of the current, time consuming, set piece structure.

"How about for line-outs and scrums having an NFL-style delay of game call? Go over a specified time limit and the set-piece is moved 10 yards back or forward or the put-in/throw-in is reversed, depending on which side offend.