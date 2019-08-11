TODAY |

'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card

After last night's 47-26 loss to the Wallabies, the All Blacks went back to the changing sheds and Beauden Barrett made sure to take a seat next to his brother, Scott.

Scott had been there since halftime though after he was red carded just before the break for a shoulder charge on Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper near his own line.

Beauden told media Scott was "obviously disappointed".

Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth. Source: SKY

"He's carrying a lot of responsibility on his shoulders at the moment but these things happen and we've just got to get around him."

Beauden added he comforted his brother too.

"I reminded him he's not a dirty player and he realised that too," Beauden said.

"He's just disappointed in himself and taken responsibility but, like I said, these things can happen - especially when you're defending close to the line and players do get in the low position."

Barrett became the fourth All Black in history to be sent off after his contact with Hooper - the other three being Cyril Brownlie, Sir Colin Meads and Sonny Bill Williams.

After Williams' infringement - a similar no-arms tackle on Anthony Watson during the second Lions Test in 2017 - he was handed a four-week suspension.

Should Barrett be hit with a similar ban, he would miss the All Blacks' remaining two Tests against the Wallabies and Tonga and potentially the first few matches of the Rugby World Cup.

Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off. Source: 1 NEWS
