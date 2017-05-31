 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'Who remembers the midweek games?' - Gatland will accept mid-week defeats - if his Lions front in Tests

share

Source:

AAP

British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland admits losing a mid-week game or two "isn't the end of the world" as his Test selection focuses on claiming just their second ever Test series win on New Zealand soil.

Gatland says he'll 'give everyone a start' in the first three games before the Test matches.
Source: 1 NEWS

One of the finest Lions squads in history touched down in Auckland today, to great fanfare, including a Maori welcome and 50 jersey-clad fans.

Captain Sam Warburton accepted the wero, or challenge, and manager John Spencer - a touring 1971 Lion - spoke before the squad responded to the powhiri with a Welsh hymn.

Their 10-match, six-week tour begins in Whangarei on Saturday against a Provincial Barbarians outfit and becomes progressively more difficult as they go along, culminating in their three-Test series against the All Blacks, which ends on July 8.

After a Lions official thanked the Maori group which welcomed them with a powhiri, the Lions players sang a melodious song in response.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gatland told reporters in Auckland that a negative result against either the Baabaas or one of the five Super Rugby franchises wouldn't be too much of a blot on the Lions copybook - as long as they can produce their best in the three Tests.

The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.
Source: 1 NEWS

A series victory would be the first since 1971 in New Zealand - and just the second in history, having been whitewashed in the most recent series in 2005.

It's on! The Lions are in Auckland, as their Qantas flight touches down.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Who remembers the midweek games, the other games?" Gatland said.

"It's all about winning the Test series - so if we drop a game or two on the way, as we're looking at combinations or trying things out, it's not going to be the end of the world."

Tew says the coming weeks will see an entertaining brand of footy being played by both the British and Irish Lions and NZ teams.
Source: Breakfast

Most are anticipating the series won't be alive by the third Test, with the back-to-back world champions tipped to extend their 45-Test winning streak at home.

Making life more difficult for the touring Lions and their phalanx of support staff - who have just finished a long season of northern club rugby - is the short turnaround between their arrival, their first game and the nine arduous games thereafter.

Gatland said he'd been preparing for the difficult schedule for 12 months.

The team will enjoy a recovery day on Wednesday after spending Tuesday night in Melbourne to mitigate jetlag, and go through light sessions on Thursday and Friday.

They'll then have to take on the Baabaas with a squad mostly made up of the 14 players who took part in a Cardiff training camp two weeks ago.

Gatland said he'd heavily rotate the side in their first three games, with the Barbarians game followed by clashes with the Blues and Crusaders.

"You can't dwell on it or change it, if you let negativity in terms of thinking about those sorts of things worry you, it's going to influence the team," Gatland said.

"A lot of the players for the team for Saturday have been working together for the past couple of weeks so hopefully they'll have a bit of a head start.

"It is what it is - we're excited about it."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:29
2
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:30
3
The Oracle skipper praised his competition for once, after the fourth day of racing in Bermuda.

'The toughest America's Cup to date' - Jimmy Spithill talks up strength of competition as Team NZ show their class

00:49
4
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.

Watch: Lions captain Sam Warburton accepts the challenge as his squad is greeted in NZ with powhiri

00:29
5
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:49
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.

Watch: Lions captain Sam Warburton accepts the challenge as his squad is greeted in NZ with powhiri

The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.


00:48
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka

The British and Irish Lions got a warm Kiwi welcome on arrival at Auckland Airport today.

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ