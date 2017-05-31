'Who remembers the midweek games?' - Gatland will accept mid-week defeats - if his Lions front in Tests

British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland admits losing a mid-week game or two "isn't the end of the world" as his Test selection focuses on claiming just their second ever Test series win on New Zealand soil.

One of the finest Lions squads in history touched down in Auckland today, to great fanfare, including a Maori welcome and 50 jersey-clad fans.

Captain Sam Warburton accepted the wero, or challenge, and manager John Spencer - a touring 1971 Lion - spoke before the squad responded to the powhiri with a Welsh hymn.

Their 10-match, six-week tour begins in Whangarei on Saturday against a Provincial Barbarians outfit and becomes progressively more difficult as they go along, culminating in their three-Test series against the All Blacks, which ends on July 8.

Gatland told reporters in Auckland that a negative result against either the Baabaas or one of the five Super Rugby franchises wouldn't be too much of a blot on the Lions copybook - as long as they can produce their best in the three Tests.

A series victory would be the first since 1971 in New Zealand - and just the second in history, having been whitewashed in the most recent series in 2005.

"Who remembers the midweek games, the other games?" Gatland said.

"It's all about winning the Test series - so if we drop a game or two on the way, as we're looking at combinations or trying things out, it's not going to be the end of the world."

Most are anticipating the series won't be alive by the third Test, with the back-to-back world champions tipped to extend their 45-Test winning streak at home.

Making life more difficult for the touring Lions and their phalanx of support staff - who have just finished a long season of northern club rugby - is the short turnaround between their arrival, their first game and the nine arduous games thereafter.

Gatland said he'd been preparing for the difficult schedule for 12 months.

The team will enjoy a recovery day on Wednesday after spending Tuesday night in Melbourne to mitigate jetlag, and go through light sessions on Thursday and Friday.

They'll then have to take on the Baabaas with a squad mostly made up of the 14 players who took part in a Cardiff training camp two weeks ago.

Gatland said he'd heavily rotate the side in their first three games, with the Barbarians game followed by clashes with the Blues and Crusaders.

"You can't dwell on it or change it, if you let negativity in terms of thinking about those sorts of things worry you, it's going to influence the team," Gatland said.

"A lot of the players for the team for Saturday have been working together for the past couple of weeks so hopefully they'll have a bit of a head start.