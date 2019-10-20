Relive the All Black's RWC quarter-final thrashing of Ireland that sees NZ book semi-final with England

The All Blacks have ticked off Ireland and now set their sights on a Rugby World Cup semi-final with England next Saturday night.

The back-to-back world champions were more than convincing in their quarter-final, thrashing Ireland 46-14 in Tokyo overnight.

1 NEWS reporters in Tokyo say the general feeling there is that the All Blacks have gone to another new level with one of their most powerful World Cup performances in recent times.

Meanwhile the question many Irish fans are trying to answer is "what on Earth happened?" for their side to lose so badly.

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua is in Dublin and joined some diehard fans who simply felt let down.

There was plenty of celebration at home, with the quarter-final not finishing until well after 1am this morning.

But it was certainly worth the wait, as reporter Thomas Mead discovered.

Earlier in the night, Australia exited the tournament, beaten by England 40-16 in their quarter-finals match.