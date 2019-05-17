Relentless Jaguares dominate sloppy Hurricanes in Wellington

Relive 1 NEWS NOW’s live coverage of tonight’s Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Jaguares at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

FULLTIME - HURRICANES 28 JAGUARES 28

Reserve lock Kane Le'aupepe carries two Jaguares defenders with him over the try-line as the Hurricanes score a consolation try after the final hooter. And the Jaguares hold on to beat the home team by eight-points.

74 mins: HURRICANES 13 JAGUARES 28

KNOCK-ON! Nothing is going the way of the Hurricanes as Wes Goosen drops a pass from Jordie Barrett just outside of the Canes' 22m line. You have got to give it to the visitors - they have been relentless on defence, forcing the home team to make errors.

65 mins: HURRICANES 13 JAGUARES 28

TRY! Reserve hooker Julian Montoya powers his way over down the edge to score for the Jaguares. It all started with a breakout run by the Jaguares left winger to get the visitors into good attacking position.

Joaquin Diaz Bonilla slots his conversion attempt and keeps his 100 per cent record with the boot.

57 mins: HURRICANES 13 JAGUARES 21

PENALTY! Another strong scrum by the Hurricanes around halfway. The Jaguares are forced back and the referee blows his whistle, penalising the visitors for another scrum infringement.

50 mins: HURRICANES 13 JAGUARES 21

TRY! Ben Lam makes a brilliant surge up field and breaks out of two tackles before offloading the ball to Ardie Savea who is tackled 5m short of the try-line. The Hurricanes recycle the ball quickly and TJ Perenara fires a skip pass to Ngani Laumape who is on his own down the left wing. He puts his head down and powers over to score the Hurricanes' second try of the match.

Jordie Barrett is unable to add the extras from the side-line.

46 mins: HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 21

PENALTY! Du'Plessis Kirifi gets the Hurricanes a much needed penalty at halfway. The referee blows his whistle penalising the visitors for failing to release the ball in the tackle.

The Hurricanes look to the sideline and James Marshall boots the ball into touch.

40 mins: HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 21

And we are back underway! With James Marshall kicking off high and short towards the Jaguares.

HALFTIME - HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 21

The visitors have turned up to play and after letting through the first try of the match - they have rolled their sleeves up and caused havoc in the break down.

Hurricanes have been guilty of failing to execute their plays at set piece, Jordie Barrett's sin binning didn't help either and giving away a penalty try in the 15th minute after batting the ball dead.

40 mins: HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 21

NO TRY! The Hurricanes form a rolling maul off a line-out and Ardie Savea manages to get himself over the try-line. The referee rules that Savea was held up and blows his whistle for halftime.

33 mins: HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 21

TRY! Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua overcooks his throw in and Jaguares regather the ball. The visitors are just 10m out from the Hurricanes' goal line. Jaguares second five and skipper Jeronimo De La Fuente runs it hard at the Canes' defensive line and he breaks through and scores the third try of the match for the visitors.

The conversion is on target and the visitors now lead by 13-points.

29 mins: HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 14

THREE! Jordie Barrett steps up and slots a penalty kick from 31m out and the Jaguares' lead is cut just to six-points.

25 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 14

TRY! The Jaguares forward pack power their way over to score after an excellent well worked rolling maul. Jaguares hooker Agustin Creevy comes up with the ball and his teammates celebrate and congratulate him.

The conversion is on target and the visitors now lead by nine-points.

24 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 7

The Hurricanes return to 15 players after Jordie was sent to the bin for knocking the ball dead intentionally.

15 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 7

PENALTY TRY! Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett has been sent to the bin for intentionally knocking the ball dead as a Jaguares player tried to ground the ball.

The conversion is good and the Jaguares lead the Hurricanes by two-points.

13 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 0

PENALTY! Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has been penalised for being offside. The Jaguares have a chance to have a shot at goal from 40m out but they opt to kick for the side-line.

10 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 0

Ardie Savea has been superb on attack for the Hurricanes, making two sensational runs already and getting his side on the front foot and over the advantage line.

1 min: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 0

TRY! After a surging run by Jordie Barrett - the Hurricanes find themselves in excellent attacking position. Ngani Laumape spots plenty of space in behind the Jaguares' defence and puts in a clever grubber kick just outside of the Jaguares' 22. Vaea Fifita gives chase and regathers the ball and dots down for the first try of the match.

Jordie Barrett is off target with his kick at goal from the side-line.

HURRICANES 0 JAGUARES 0

KICK-OFF! And we are underway with the Jaguares kicking towards the Hurricanes!

PRE-MATCH:

The Jaguares are coming off a 32-27 loss against the Highlanders last week. They have a good record against New Zealand teams, winning three of their last five games against Kiwi opposition.

Beauden Barrett is on All Blacks rest and is replaced by utility back James Marshall at first-five.

Jordie Barrett has been named at fullback for the Hurricanes and will be up against Argentina Pumas star Emiliano Boffelli who is named at 15 for the Jaguares.

The Hurricanes have won their past two matches against the Jaguares, the visitors need a win tonight to keep them in the hunt for play-offs.

Jaguares sit second equal in the South African conference ladder with the Hurricanes sitting in second position on the New Zealand conference ladder and fourth overall in the competition.

TEAMS:

Hurricanes: 15: Jordie Barrett, 14: Wes Goosen, 13: Matt Proctor, 12: Ngani Laumape, 11: Ben Lam, 10: James Marshall, 9: TJ Perenara (c), 8: Ardie Savea, 7: Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6: Vaea Fifita, 5: Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4: James Blackwell, 3: Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2: Asafo Aumua, 1: Toby Smith.

Reserves: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Kane Le'aupepe, 20 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Salesi Rayasi.

Jaguares: 15: Emiliano Boffelli, 14: Sebastian Cancelliere, 13: Matais Moroni, 12: Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11: Ramiro Moyano, 10: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9: Tomas Cubelli, 8: Javier Oretega Desio, 7: Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6: Pablo Matera, 5: Tomas Lavanini 4: Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 3: Enrique Pieretto Heilan, 2: Agustin Creevy, 1: Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.