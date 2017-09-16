Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks have crushed South Africa 57-0 at QBE Stadium in Albany tonight.

FULLTIME - ALL BLACKS 57 SPRINGBOKS 0

80 mins - ALL BLACKS 57 SPRINGBOKS 0

TRY! Codie Taylor crashes over to score for the All Blacks.

Beauden Barrett converts for NZ.

74 mins - ALL BLACKS 50 SPRINGBOKS 0

TRY! Anton Liernert-Brown comes up with a sensational play, bumping off his opposite and making a huge break - he offloads the ball to Lima Sopoaga who crosses over the white line for yet another All Blacks try.

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick scores a try against the Springboks at QBE Stadium in Albany. Source: Photosport

The conversion is good!

71 mins - ALL BLACKS 43 SPRINGBOKS 0

PENALTY! Both sides have cleared their benches - the Springboks have an attacking scrum at halfway but All Blacks' prop Wyatt Crockett earns his side a penalty as his opposite goes down.

64 mins - ALL BLACKS 43 SPRINGBOKS 0

TRY! Ofa Tu'ungafasi crashes over to score - his first Test try for the All Blacks. Codie Taylor came close to scoring prior but came up just short.

Beaduen Barrett nails the conversion from easy range.

60 mins - ALL BLACKS 36 SPRINGBOKS 0

PENALTY! Just as it looked like the Springboks were about to score Kieran Read makes a fantastic spot tackle to save the day and South Africa a penalised for not releasing the ball in the ruck.

54 mins - ALL BLACKS 36 SPRINGBOKS 0

Lima Sopoaga and Anton Liernert-Brown come on for the All Blacks and replace Sonny Bill Williams and Nehe Milner-Skudder.

52 mins - ALL BLACKS 36 SPRINGBOKS 0

TRY! After relentless pressure and attack from the All Blacks' forwards. Beauden Barrett spots the space out wide and throws a perfect skip pass for Nehe Milner-Skudder to dive over in the right hand corner to score his second for the match.

Barrett misses his first conversion of the match.

51 mins - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

Nepo Laulala is replaced by Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

50 mins - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder in action against the Springboks. Source: Photosport

What a kick! Damian McKenzie makes a sublime kick which bounces deep inside South Africa's 22m line.

47 mins - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

PENALTY! The All Blacks are awarded a penalty at halfway after they push the Springboks backwards in their own scrum feed and screw the scrum.

46 mins - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

Wyatt Crockett replaces Kane Hames for the All Blacks - a scrum at halfway for the Springboks after referee Nigel Owens rules Sonny Bill Williams' offload to Ryan Crotty forward.

41 mins - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

PENALTY! The Springboks have an attacking line out after Dane Coles is penalised for being offside. But the visitors butcher the line-out as the All Blacks kick the ball deep down field.

40 mins - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

And we are back underway with Beauden Barrett kicking off to the Springboks.

HALFTIME - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

40 mins - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

What a first half of rugby! The All Blacks are on top scoring four tries in the first spell. Seems as though everything is sticking for the All Blacks, South Africa don't know what has hit them. The Springboks need to be the first to score to give them any chance of getting back into the Test match against the ABs.

37 mins - ALL BLACKS 31 SPRINGBOKS 0

TRY! Rieko Ioane makes a fantastic break linking up with Dane Coles who pops a perfect pass for Brodie Retallick to score.

Beauden Barrett nails the conversion from in front.

33 mins - ALL BLACKS 24 SPRINGBOKS 0

TRY! Scott Barrett dances his way to the try-line after a cross-field kick from his brother Beauden. Dane Coles goes up and bats the ball back, Nehe Milner-Skudder keeps the ball alive and passes the ball to Scott who scores the ABs' third try.

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett. Source: Photosport

Beauden Barrett lands the conversion from out wide.

30 mins - ALL BLACKS 17 SPRINGBOKS 0

PENALTY! After building some good positve phases the All Blacks are penalised for an illegal play at the breakdown and it's Kane Hames who is guilty of holding Tendai Mtawarira in the ruck.

27 mins - ALL BLACKS 17 SPRINGBOKS 0

PENALTY! All Blacks prop Kane Hames has been penalised at halfway for not rolling away in the ruck and the visitors opt for a line-out. Elton Jantjies nudges the ball just inside the All Blacks' 22m.

21 mins - ALL BLACKS 17 SPRINGBOKS 0

TRY! Nehe Milner-Skudder makes a sublime intercept from halfway and he links up with Beauden Barrett. The star first-five throws a sneaky offload back to Milner-Skudder who dives over to score the All Blacks' second try.

Barrett lands the conversion and he is 3/3 from the boot.

17 mins - ALL BLACKS 10 SPRINGBOKS 0

TRY! Aaron Smith takes a quick tap after the All Blacks won a penalty with the Springboks caught out for not releasing the ball in the ruck. Smith puts in a brilliant left foot kick off his wrong foot and the ball bounces up perfectly for Rieko Ioane to score the first try of the match in the left hand corner.

Beauden Barrett converts the try from the sideline.

13 mins - ALL BLACKS 3 SPRINGBOKS 0

THREE! Springboks' Jesse Kriel was ruled to be offside and Beauden Barrett lands a fairly easy penalty kick from close range.

10 mins - ALL BLACKS 0 SPRINGBOKS 0

PENALTY! A first real look at how the new ABs front row will deal with South Africa's power in the scrum and they get monstered. Pats on the backs of South Africa's front rowers from their teamates as Nigel Owens awards them a penalty - not a good sign for the All Blacks pack.

7 mins - ALL BLACKS 0 SPRINGBOKS 0

MISS! Elton Jantjies misses a 40m penalty kick, a missed opportunity for the visitors - the All Blacks were penalised for not releasing the ball in the ruck.

5 mins - ALL BLACKS 0 SPRINGBOKS 0

Some good defence from the All Blacks deep inside NZ's own half as Rieko Ioane forces the Springboks to throw a wayward pass and the ABs get out of trouble.

4 mins - ALL BLACKS 0 SPRINGBOKS 0

A big mistake by Damian McKenzie as he drops it cold after a big bomb from the Springboks. The visitors have an attacking scrum from just inside the All Blacks' 40m line.

ALL BLACKS 0 SPRINGBOKS 0

All Blacks prop Kane Hames. Source: Photosport

KICK-OFF!

Elton Jantjies gets things started kicking off for the Springboks to the All Blacks!

PRE-MATCH:

The All Blacks have re-shuffled their pack with Kane Hames making his first Test start in the black jersey after Joe Moody suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Pumas last Saturday.

Aaron Smith and Liam Squire return to the starting side with Squire given the nod to play at No. 6 with Vaea Fifita sitting out tonight's match with injury.

Nehe Milner-Skudder returns to his preferred right wing to cover Israel Dagg who picked up an injury in the 39-22 win over Argentina.

Ryan Crotty partners up with Sonny Bill Williams in the midfield, while young star Rieko Ioane takes his spot back on the left wing.

Sam Cane and Sam Whitelock have been named to start in the forward pack with Ardie Savea making his way back to the bench.

All Blacks: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Liam Squire, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Kane Hames.

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Lima Sopoaga, 23. Anton Liernert-Brown.

South Africa: Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Uzair Cassiem, Jean-Luc du Preez, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (c), Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Tendai Mtawarira.

Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Francois Hougaard, Handre Pollard, Damian de Allende.

