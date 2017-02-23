Rejuvenated and ambitious Malakai Fekitoa eager to perform for Highlanders ahead of Lions NZ tour

The most anticipated game of round one will be the Highlanders match against the Chiefs in Dunedin tonight, with Malakai Fekitoa set to play his 50th match for the Otago franchise.

Unwanted up north, Fekitoa made the most of his opportunity under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium playing in the blue and gold strip.

"I always wanted to be the best in the world at what I do as a midfielder and a centre and it drives me every year to perform, and obviously it didn't go well last year towards the end," Fekitoa said.

"But obviously with the Lions coming up I have an opportunity to start again against the Chiefs to hopefully do my job and get my confidence back."

The 23 cap All Black isn't too phased about the new, stricter head high rules.

"I don't think a lot has changed, you just go out there and make tackles but obviously got to make sure it's safe as well."

Fekitoa, 24, comes off contract with the Highlanders and NZ Rugby at the end of the season.

His captain Ben Smith hopes he'll follow his own footsteps and recommit for the Highlanders.

"Yeah I'd love to see Malakai sign for another 20 years, he's awesome, is great for the Highlanders, he represents what we're all about," said Smith.