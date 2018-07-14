 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Refs have got to use common sense' - Beauden Barrett slams controversial Sunwolves red card as 'a joke'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett has added his voice to the growing caucus of concerned members of the rugby community who think referee blunders are hurting the game.

Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.
Source: SKY

Barrett raised his issues today after referee Ben O'Keeffe handed out a controversial red card during last night's Super Rugby contest between the Reds and Sunwolves.

O'Keeffe sent Sunwolves flanker Ed Quirk off after he lightly brushed the face of Hamish Stewart with a fist while the duo were stuck at the bottom of a ruck late in the first half.

Barrett told Newstalk ZB he was speechless at the decision.

"It was a joke in my opinion," he said.

"They've (the referees) got to use common sense and there was certainly no force in that.

"Where's the game going when we award red cards for little things like that?"

O'Keeffe was forced into the decision due to the instructions handed down by World Rugby with law 10.4 stating players must not strike an opponent - there is no mention of how hard or soft it can be to force a red card.

Former All Black and current Reds coach Brad Thorn was just as dumbfounded.

"What's going on?" Thorn said.

"I suspect I sound like an old guy that's going, 'back in the day, blah blah blah', but seriously, that's not good for footy.

"I'm sitting there, I'm the opposite coach and straight away, I'm up there just going, that's no good. It just hurts the game.

"Far out, man. How hard did you have to work to find that?

"The five-eighth's at the bottom of the ruck, the forward gives him a little facial. Isn't that what you're supposed to do?

"Seriously. Come on, man. Come on. My sons do that in the backyard. It's beautiful. Good on them."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:11
1
Lima Sopoaga gave Waisake Naholo a pinpoint punt to work with and the rest of the team made sure to finish it off.

As it happened: Highlanders complete second half comeback to dispose of spirited Rebels in Dunedin

00:15
2
Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.

'That's not good for footy' - Brad Thorn slams Super Rugby refs after farcical red card against Sunwolves

00:19
3
The Rebels were desperately looking for a draw in the final moments - enter Naholo.

Watch: Waisake Naholo delivers earth-shattering tackle to stop Rebels' runaway try dead in its tracks at full time

00:15
4
Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.

'Refs have got to use common sense' - Beauden Barrett slams controversial Sunwolves red card as 'a joke'

5
Jordan Taufua against the Blues

LIVE: Crusaders defence denies Blues early as they carve out lead with pair of snappy tries

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.