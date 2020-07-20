Referees admit error in disallowed Damian McKenzie try

Super Rugby referees boss Bryce Lawrence has held his hands up over Damian McKenzie's disallowed try against the Highlanders, saying the wrong outcome was reached.

With the Chiefs ahead 31-19 in the second half of yesterday's Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Hamilton, McKenzie appeared to have sealed the victory for the hosts, slicing the Highlanders' defence apart to score.

However, a call of accidental offside was made against first-five Kaleb Trask, after captain Sam Cane kneed the ball forwards. With the decision sent upstairs to the TMO, the try was ruled out.

That call though shouldn't have been made, occurring more than two phases before the try was scored.

While it won't come as news any Chiefs fan will want to hear, Lawrence today said that although it was right to disallow the try, the wrong process was carried out by the TMO.