'The referee said it was good' - Eddie Jones hits back at Owen Farrell criticism

Eddie Jones has backed the tackling style of Owen Farrell as the spotlight once again fell on England's co-captain in a conclusive victory over Australia.



The Wallabies were overrun 37-18 at Twickenham with the no-arms challenge by Farrell on lock Izack Rodda provoking a furious response from Michael Cheika.



Australia's coach declared the decision by South African referee Jaco Peyper not to consult the television match official (TMO) as "ludicrous" and Sir Clive Woodward insisted a penalty try should have been awarded.



Farrell escaped punishment for a similar shoulder-led tackle in stoppage time of the 12-11 victory over South Africa that opened the autumn series, but England's coach is satisfied with his five-eighth's approach.



"The referee said it was good. When he says it's not good, we'll have a chat about it," Jones said.



"When you hit people hard, you place yourself at risk.



"And he hits people hard. I like people being hit hard.



"There's a judgement area all the time. Obviously we want to be within the laws. Owen doesn't try to tackle outside of the laws so he'll keep on working on that."



Even if a penalty try had been awarded and Farrell received a yellow or red card, a sixth successive victory over Australia was virtually assured due to England's dominance of the Cook Cup showdown.



Jonny May, Elliot Daly, Joe Cokanasiga and Farrell ran in tries to complete a successive autumn scarred only by a narrow defeat to New Zealand.

