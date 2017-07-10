Referee who officiated drawn NZ v Lions Test awarded no All Blacks Tests for Rugby Championship

Jerome Garces will referee two of the All Blacks' biggest Tests in the Rugby Championship but they won't have to contend with Romain Poite.

The two French whistlers came under the spotlight during New Zealand's drawn series against the British and Irish Lions.

Garces, who oversaw the second-Test loss in Wellington, will be in charge for Rugby Championship-opening clash between the Wallabies and All Blacks in Sydney on August 19.

He will also oversee their final Test, against South Africa in Cape Town in early October.

Poite, who made a controversial call late in the drawn third Test against the Lions, will be a touch judge for the Cape Town match.

However, he won't referee for any New Zealand fixture, instead controlling the opening-round Springboks-Pumas Test in Port Elizabeth.

Five of the All Blacks' seven looming Tests will be officiated by Northern Hemisphere whistlers.

They get England's Wayne Barnes twice, including for the third Bledisloe Cup Test.