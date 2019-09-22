TODAY |

Referee accidentally 'tackles' Italian skipper to deny Rugby World Cup try

Associated Press
Sergio Parisse started his fifth Rugby World Cup by guiding Italy to a 47-22 win over Namibia, and going oh-so-close to celebrating the milestone with a try.

The veteran backrower was denied a five-pointer when his forward pack were awarded a penalty try, then when he lost the ball in a tackle, and when he was called back by the referee after diving over from the base of a five-yard scrum.

From the very next movement, he picked up from the base of a scrum and crashed into referee Nick Berry — the Australian official who may claim he deserves to be credited with a tackle on the statistics sheets.

While it was a positive start to the tournament, it extended an unwanted record for Namibia, which has now played 20 games at the Rugby World Cup without recording a win.

The Namibians will play South Africa in Toyota next week, while Italy has a shorter turnaround before taking on Canada in Fukuoka on Thursday.

Sergio Parisse's run to the line against Namibia was halted by Aussie Nick Berry. Source: Spark Sport RWC
