Reece runs rampant, scores hat-trick as Tasman post convincing win over Northland

Aided a Sevu Reece hat-trick, reigning Mitre 10 Cup champions Tasman, have continued to display their dominance over the domestic competition with a convincing win over Northland last night.

Reece picked up a hat-trick in Tasman’s 54-21 win over Northland last night. Source: SKY

With both teams claiming convincing wins in their opening round fixutres, an even scoreline was expected, however it was a one sided affair with the Mako on the winning side of a 54-21 scoreline.

Reece featured throughout the match scoring in the opening moments and also in the final minutes.

The All Black winger provided a spectacle in the 50th minute however, hanging onto a pass with one hand to bag his second try of the night.

The midfield pairing of Tasman skipper David Havili and Fetuli Paea added to the overwhelming backline threat, with both players having a hand in almost all of Tasman's scoring opportunities.

The match marked Havili's return to the pitch after battling through a 2020 season marred with illness and injury.

Loose-forward Shannon Frizzell consistently contributed as well. Featuring on both sides of the ball, Frizzell was hard to contain with a number of strong carries, and an unrelenting presence on defense.  

Northland's Wiseguy Faiane did his best to keep his side in the match, successfully knocking over all attempts at goal.

Tasman will look to continue their winning momentum as they take on Waikato next week in Nelson. 

