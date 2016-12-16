Reds to unleash Tongan Thor at Brisbane Tens, Quade Cooper left out

The Queensland Reds will field four Wallabies at next month's inaugural Brisbane Global Rugby Tens but returning star Quade Cooper will not be among them.

Cooper has been left out of the Reds' 26-man squad for the February 11-12 tournament at Suncorp Stadium.

The 28-year-old playmaker will instead focus on preparing for his third professional boxing fight, against a to-be-determined opponent on the undercard of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green's long-awaited rematch at Adelaide Oval next week.

Wallabies captain Stephen Moore, Scott Higginbotham, Kane Douglas and Nick Frisby were also excluded while George Smith and Hendrik Tui are completing their club duties in the Japanese Top League.

Taniela Tupou of the Wallabies in action during the Australia captains Run ahead of their match against Wales at Principality Stadium. Source: Photosport

However, the Reds have named Test regulars James Slipper, Rob Simmons and Samu Kerevi, as well as Leroy Houston, who made his debut for Australia last year.

Retired great Chris Latham is their wildcard selection, while former Brisbane NRL player Lachlan Maranta is in the mix for his first appearance in a Reds jersey.

Coach Nick Stiles said the Reds would be treating the tournament seriously, describing it as an important part of their Super Rugby pre-season.

"Not only is it an opportunity for us to put into action what we've been training since last year, but it is also a chance to demonstrate to our fans the hard work we've put in to ensure we're a better side in 2017," he said.

"We've also got a 15-a-side trial match against the Melbourne Rebels two days after the tournament, so we've looked at the Tens and that match as two opportunities to give the whole squad some game time before the Super Rugby season starts.

"We felt it was important to have a balance of some of our more seasoned players, while also giving the young guys some reward for all their hard work."

The Reds have been drawn in Pool B, alongside the Blues, Crusaders and Samoan national team.