Reds skipper sent off for shoulder charge in season opening loss to Rebels

Melbourne recruit Will Genia has put his love of Queensland aside to steer his new Super Rugby side to a 45-19 demolition of the Reds in their opening match.

Scott Higginbotham was shown a red card as Melbourne strolled to a 45-19 win.
Much was made during the pre-season about the influx of Western Force talent from the axed club, but last night's performance by the Test halfback at AAMI Park showed the importance of his signing.

Genia played nine seasons with the Reds before a two-year stint in France and wanted to return home but, with the Queensland books full, the Rebels pounced.

Despite playing in his first game since November after suffering a back fracture, Genia's pin-point passing and kicking game helped set up most of their seven-try haul.

With so many fresh faces and a new coach in Dave Wessels, the Rebels looked like they were meeting for the first time, with errors marring their game early, but they started to build some promising cohesion as the game went on.

The season couldn't have started worse for Queensland - also with a new coach in former All Black and Brisbane NRL great Brad Thorn. Their skipper Scott Higginbotham was sent off in the ninth minute for a shoulder charge on Matt Phillip.

While the Reds were first on the scoreboard through centre Duncan Paia'aua, they suffered another huge blow in the 22nd minute when lock Lukhan Tui was yellow- carded for a dangerous tackle.

While they managed a try to Samu Kerevi, the Rebels scored three against the 13-man defence, with winger Sefa Naivalu crossing twice.

Genia then sent the ball across the backline, Wallabies fullback Dane-Haylett Petty reaping the rewards in the 38th minute for a 26-14 halftime lead.

The Reds continued to battle bravely in the second half, with winger Chris Feaaui-Sautia grabbing a try, but they had used too much gas in the first half to really challenge the Rebels.

Haylett-Petty finished with a double along with five-eighth Jack Debreczeni, as Melbourne eclipsed their previous point-scoring record of 42.

