Red-carded Wallaby to miss rest of Tri-Nations after high shot on Sam Whitelock

Source:  AAP

Wallabies flanker Lachie Swinton has been handed a four-week suspension for his high tackle on Sam Whitelock during Australia's 24-22 win against the All Blacks.

Swinton was given a red card after he collected Whitelock without using his arms in the tackle in the 35th minute of the Bledisloe Cup match in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Wallabies debutant had his ban reduced from six weeks to four and the suspension will run until February 6, 2021, the SANZAAR foul-play review committee said on Monday.

Swinton will miss the rest of the Tri-Nations tournament in which the Wallabies will face Argentina on November 21 and December 5.

