Recalled All Black Julian Savea 'excited to do what I love doing' in Lions decider

Recalled All Blacks winger Julian Savea is looking forward to getting back out on the field in the third and deciding Test match against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday at Eden Park.

Having been left out of the starting side for the first two Tests in favour of young Rieko Ioane, Savea has been handed the number 11 jersey for the series decider, with the rampaging winger relishing the challenge.

"I think it's massive," Savea said.