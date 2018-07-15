Rebels fine players involved in alleged Dunedin assault $16k each

The Melbourne Rebels has fined Super Rugby players Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani for a physical altercation between the pair after the Rebels' loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Rebels said in a statement today it had handed down the maximum financial sanction of $15,000 (NZ$16,310) it was able to under its disciplinary rules after Mafi and Timani's conduct had 'breached team protocols and team management instructions.'

Lopeti Timani. Source: Photosport

Mafi has also been charged with a criminal offence and appeared in court on Monday. The Japan international's case has been adjourned by the Dunedin District Court until Aug. 3.

Rebels loose forward Amanaki Mafi. Source: Photosport

Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Officer, Baden Stephenson said: "Notwithstanding that both Mafi and Timani were finishing at the Rebels this season and heading overseas to continue their playing careers, it is only appropriate, given the seriousness of the incident, to sanction both players with a significant fine.

"The actions of these two players is totally contrary to our Club's values and has tarnished the excellent work of so many in the club, both on and off the field this season."