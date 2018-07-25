 

Rebels embroiled in second assault issue after player charged for altercation outside nightclub

AAP
Rugby

The Melbourne Rebels have confirmed that centre Hunter Paisami has been charged with affray following an incident outside a Melbourne nightclub early on Sunday morning.

Paisami and teammate Pone Fa'amausili were suspended indefinitely by the Super Rugby club after the late night altercation.

Paisami will appear before a magistrate on September 20.

The incident comes just a week after backrower Amanaki Mafi was charged with assaulting his teammate Lopeti Timani after an alcohol-fuelled night in Dunedin.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.
Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

It was an ugly and ill-disciplined conclusion to the Super Rugby season for the Rebels, who finished mid-table after pushing for finals spot until late in the competition.

The sister of the victim posted a photo of her injured brother to Facebook, singling out Paisami and Fa'amausili and accusing them of a punch that allegedly resulted in her brother's injuries.

There were varying accounts of the incident but after both players provided statements to police, only Paisami was charged.

"With the matter now subject to a judicial process the club will not be commenting specifically on the case," club CEO Baden Stephenson said in a statement.

"I would like to reiterate to our partners, members, supporters, communities and families that the club is taking this matter extremely seriously.

"The board, management team and player leadership group are working together to address recent issues and provide a response that ultimately strengthens not only our Club, but also our communities and our code."

Hunter Paisami
Hunter Paisami Source: Melbourne Rebels.
