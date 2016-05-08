Rebels dealing with another off-field controversy after duo stood down for alleged assault outside nightclub

The Melbourne Rebels have been embroiled in yet another off-field controversy with two players suspended indefinitely over an alleged assault outside a nightclub.



Nic Stirzaker of the Rebels calls his team over during the Super Rugby round ten match between the Blues and the Melbourne Rebels at Eden Park. Source: Getty

Pone Fa'amausili and Hunter Paisami have been stood down pending the outcome of a police investigation into the alleged incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.



A Facebook post from a woman claiming to be the sister of the victim accused the pair of delivering a "king hit" to her brother from behind, causing him to lose consciousness and leaving him to bleed on the ground.



The Rebels confirmed Fa'amausili and Paisami had been stood down and that Rugby Australia had been made aware of the developments but did not offer any comment.



Fa'amausili has given a statement to police while Paisami is expected to do the same on Tuesday.



It comes just a week after a fight between departing Rebels players Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani, the latter who was reportedly left fearing for his life as he was attacked by the Japanese international and his brother in Dunedin.



Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Mafi and Timani were fined $15,000 each for breaching team protocol by ignoring instructions from coach David Wessels not to go out drinking.



Fa'amausili and Paisami are both in their first seasons with the Super Rugby franchise.



Prop Fa'amausili, 21, has played only one match for the Rebels, an 11-minute cameo off the bench, but is signed to the club through to 2020.

