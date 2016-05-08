 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Rebels dealing with another off-field controversy after duo stood down for alleged assault outside nightclub

share

Source:

AAP

The Melbourne Rebels have been embroiled in yet another off-field controversy with two players suspended indefinitely over an alleged assault outside a nightclub.

Nic Stirzaker of the Rebels calls his team over during the Super Rugby round ten match between the Blues and the Melbourne Rebels at Eden Park.

Source: Getty

Pone Fa'amausili and Hunter Paisami have been stood down pending the outcome of a police investigation into the alleged incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Facebook post from a woman claiming to be the sister of the victim accused the pair of delivering a "king hit" to her brother from behind, causing him to lose consciousness and leaving him to bleed on the ground.

The Rebels confirmed Fa'amausili and Paisami had been stood down and that Rugby Australia had been made aware of the developments but did not offer any comment.

Fa'amausili has given a statement to police while Paisami is expected to do the same on Tuesday.

It comes just a week after a fight between departing Rebels players Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani, the latter who was reportedly left fearing for his life as he was attacked by the Japanese international and his brother in Dunedin.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Mafi and Timani were fined $15,000 each for breaching team protocol by ignoring instructions from coach David Wessels not to go out drinking.

Fa'amausili and Paisami are both in their first seasons with the Super Rugby franchise.

Prop Fa'amausili, 21, has played only one match for the Rebels, an 11-minute cameo off the bench, but is signed to the club through to 2020.

Centre Paisami, 20, is yet to make a Super Rugby appearance and is on an extended squad contract.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:48
2
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

00:48
3
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

00:53
4
The men’s side completed a clean sweep for New Zealand after the women triumphed yesterday as well.

Watch as All Blacks Sevens sign off from victorious World Cup campaign with passionate haka

5

Comedy football result becomes a reality in Scotland

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Person heading inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment named

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.