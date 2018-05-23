'This is really testing us' - Scott Robertson on propping woes ahead of monster Hurricanes clash

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is pulling out all the stops to cover the growing front row crisis in front of him heading into a crucial top-of-the-table clash this week - and he's confident he has a solution.

Robertson is without three All Blacks props this week, with Owen Franks and Joe Moody both suspended for foul play in recent weeks and Tim Perry unavailable after he picked up a hamstring injury at this week's All Blacks camp.

To make matters worse, he's missing the experienced trio for a clash with the Hurricanes in a match that could well decide who wins the New Zealand Conference.

"This has really tested us," he said.

"I'm a solution-minded person so I always try and find a way forward."

Roberston feels he's done just that with the Crusaders coach able to call upon veterans Wyatt Crockett and part-timer Chris King.

"King put down the old hammer and came back in for about the fourth time!"

King, who works as a builder away from the rugby field, featured in the Crusaders' line-up early in the season when Franks and Moody were unavailable while on their All Blacks 'break'.