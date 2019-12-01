TODAY |

'A really special place in my heart' – Warren Gatland given hero's farewell in Cardiff

Source:  1 NEWS

After 12 years and 151 Test matches, Kiwi coach Warren Gatland has finally said goodbye to Wales, farewelled in this morning's clash against the Barbarians.

Leaving to return to New Zealand, Gatland said his final goodbye after 12 years with Wales. Source: SKY

Leaving his long held position to return to New Zealand with the Chiefs, Gatland's final match saw him up against his former side, led by new coach - Kiwi Wayne Pivac.

Gatland would take charge of the Barbarians, with Wales taking a 44-33 victory in Cardiff.

Speaking after the match, Gatland thanked the Wales faithful for a memorable stint that's seen him change the psyche of rugby in the small nation.

"I just want to say thank you so much," Gatland began.

'These players know how to win' - Warren Gatland's Wales legacy explained

"It's been brilliant for 12 years, I love this place. You guys have given me so much.

"My time in Wales has been absolutely brilliant, and it's a really special place in my heart for Wales and the people here.

"Thank you. It's been incredibly special and you guys have bee a massive part of it, so thank you so much."

Gatland signs off as Wales coach with a record of 87 victories and two draws from his 151 matches.

