'A really special place in my heart' – Warren Gatland given hero's farewell in Cardiff

After 12 years and 151 Test matches, Kiwi coach Warren Gatland has finally said goodbye to Wales, farewelled in this morning's clash against the Barbarians.

Leaving his long held position to return to New Zealand with the Chiefs, Gatland's final match saw him up against his former side, led by new coach - Kiwi Wayne Pivac.

Gatland would take charge of the Barbarians, with Wales taking a 44-33 victory in Cardiff.

Speaking after the match, Gatland thanked the Wales faithful for a memorable stint that's seen him change the psyche of rugby in the small nation.

"I just want to say thank you so much," Gatland began.

"It's been brilliant for 12 years, I love this place. You guys have given me so much.

"My time in Wales has been absolutely brilliant, and it's a really special place in my heart for Wales and the people here.

"Thank you. It's been incredibly special and you guys have bee a massive part of it, so thank you so much."