'I really enjoyed George Gregan' - former Wallabies captain Brad Weber's idol

Brad Weber's favourite halfback wasn’t an All Black but a Wallabies legend, George Gregan.

Weber was asked during a press conference who he looked up to when he tries to base his game and build as half back, he was a bit hesitant to say the least.

"I don’t know if I should really be admitting this but, when I was a young fella, I really enjoyed George Gregan, he was a pretty good halfback, and he played well above his weight and was one of the best in the world."

Webber laughed that his slight embarrassment was due to the fact Gregan is from the other side of the ditch.

"Well you know it’s cause he’s Australian I suppose."

Halfback partner TJ Perenara also spilling his secret of admiring the former Australian captain.

"I was the same."

Webber has been named to appear in his first ever World Cup game on Wednesday and is quite adamant he is a better player then his father who has represented Hawkes Bay in New Zealand’s provincial competition.

"I like to think I'm a hell of a lot better than my old man was."

"That's what I hear from a lot of people in Hawkes Bay, so I’ll take it."

