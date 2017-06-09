'A really emotional time for him' - Highlanders backing Malakai Fekitoa to prove All Blacks wrong

 

The Highlanders are backing dropped All Black Malakai Fekitoa to take out his emotions against the British and Irish Lions in Dunedin tomorrow.

Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.
Source: 1 NEWS


While the Highlanders have named a team missing several of their top players, Fekitoa was available after being omitted from the Test squad to face Samoa and the Lions.

The scorer of eight tries in 23 Tests and a fixture in the All Blacks backline last year, Fekitoa hasn't reacted well to his axing, stand-in Highlanders head coach Scott McLeod revealed.

"Hugely disappointed, he was. He puts a hell of a lot of emotion into trying to get better and be the best," McLeod said.

"So when you get dropped from a team that you dearly love and you're trying to be in, that's a really emotional time for him.

"What I think you'll see, hopefully, is that he has the team to the forefront of how he wants to play."

McLeod is promoted from defensive coaching duties in the absence of head coach Tony Brown, who is helping the Japan national team in their June Tests.

The Highlanders player stocks are also affected, with eight first-choice players unavailable because of higher honours.

Star backs Ben and Aaron Smith are with the All Blacks squad, along with injured flanker Liam Squire, while forwards Elliot Dixon, Tom Franklin, Joe Wheeler and Ash Dixon are with the Maori All Blacks, along with midfield back Rob Thompson.

Utility back Matt Faddes is out after breaking two bones in his hand, an injury which has almost certainly ended his Super Rugby campaign.

McLeod revealed Squire needs two more weeks to shake off a broken thumb injury and his All Blacks return is being targeted for the second Test on July 1.

On the flip side, the All Blacks have granted the release of three of their Highlanders squad members to play in the fourth match of the Lions tour - winger Waisake Naholo, first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga and hooker Liam Coltman, who is in the national squad as injury cover.

The forwards are virtually unchanged from the starting pack beaten 25-22 by the Crusaders last week, with only lock Jackson Hemopo and flanker Dillon Hunt added.

In the backs, Teihorangi Walden gets a rare start at second five-eighth, with Richard Buckman shifting to fullback.

Sopoaga usurps Marty Banks and will start outside regular reserve halfback Kayne Hammington.

On the bench a Highlanders debut looms for Otago lock Josh Dickson while another local boy, Josh Renton, is the backup halfback.

Highlanders: Richard Buckman, Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington, Luke Whitelock (capt), Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Jackson Hemopo, Alex Ainley, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Josh Dickson, James Lentjes, Josh Renton, Marty Banks, Patrick Osborne.

