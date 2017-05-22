'It is really disappointing' - Lions lose England enforcer Billy Vunipola

The British and Irish Lions will be without Billy Vunipola for the New Zealand tour next month, due to the England number eight's ongoing shoulder injury.

Saracens' Billy Vunipola looking dejected after the match during the Aviva Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens. Source: Getty

Vunipola, 24, has failed to recover from a shoulder injury and will be replaced by Wasps and England loose forward James Haskell.

Vunipola was born in Australia and has played 34 Tests for England.

Lions coach Warren Gatland says Vunipola's injury was a huge loss for his side.

"It is really disappointing for Billy and we know how much he was looking forward to joining the squad," said Gatland.