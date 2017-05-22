'It is really disappointing' - Lions lose England enforcer Billy Vunipola

Source:
The British and Irish Lions will be without Billy Vunipola for the New Zealand tour next month, due to the England number eight's ongoing shoulder injury.
Vunipola, 24, has failed to recover from a shoulder injury and will be replaced by Wasps and England loose forward James Haskell.
Vunipola was born in Australia and has played 34 Tests for England.
Lions coach Warren Gatland says Vunipola's injury was a huge loss for his side.
"It is really disappointing for Billy and we know how much he was looking forward to joining the squad," said Gatland.
"He has been carrying an injury and feels he wouldn't be able to contribute fully to the Tour and needs further medical treatment. We really appreciate his honesty in making this decision and wish him luck with his recovery.
"We have called up James to the squad, we wish him all the best next weekend and look forward to welcoming him into camp before we depart."
