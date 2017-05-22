 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'It is really disappointing' - Lions lose England enforcer Billy Vunipola

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The British and Irish Lions will be without Billy Vunipola for the New Zealand tour next month, due to the England number eight's ongoing shoulder injury.

EXETER, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Saracens' Billy Vunipola looking dejected after the match during the Aviva Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens at Sandy Park on May 20, 2017 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Simon King - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Saracens' Billy Vunipola looking dejected after the match during the Aviva Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens.

Source: Getty

Vunipola, 24, has failed to recover from a shoulder injury and will be replaced by Wasps and England loose forward James Haskell.

Vunipola was born in Australia and has played 34 Tests for England.

Lions coach Warren Gatland says Vunipola's injury was a huge loss for his side.

"It is really disappointing for Billy and we know how much he was looking forward to joining the squad," said Gatland.

"He has been carrying an injury and feels he wouldn't be able to contribute fully to the Tour and needs further medical treatment. We really appreciate his honesty in making this decision and wish him luck with his recovery.

"We have called up James to the squad, we wish him all the best next weekend and look forward to welcoming him into camp before we depart."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:34
1
With NZ on the brink of a semi-final spot at Twickenham, an assistant ref noticed something wasn’t quite right with the number of Kiwi players on the field.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with eight players on the field


00:36
2
The Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title by one run against Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant team.

What a finish! Watch Mumbai Indians clinch IPL title with stunning last-ball win


01:52
3
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

00:32
4
The Kiwi kayakers took out the K1 500m, K2 200m, K2 500m and K4 500m events in Portugal.

Watch: Unbeatable! NZ kayakers dominate at World Cup in Portugal, collecting four gold medals

00:28
5
Latham scored 104 runs off 111 balls as New Zealand thumped the hosts by 190 runs.

Watch: NZ skipper Tom Latham fires boundaries at will, scoring third ODI century against feeble Ireland


04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Caitlin Ryan and Carrington are yet to meet on the water, but they certainly know each other off it.

00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ