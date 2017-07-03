 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'Ready to go' - Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith fired-up for All Blacks' shot at redemption in final Lions Test

share

Source:

NZN

A Rugby World Cup comes around once every four years - but a British and Irish Lions Test series certainly doesn't.

The pair said this week's preparations were like that of a Rugby World Cup match.
Source: 1 NEWS

So All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick hopes to tick "win a Lions series" off his bucket list now, rather than battle on until 2029.

The towering Retallick has won almost every trophy available to him in rugby, from the 2015 Rugby World Cup and two Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs to five Bledisloe Cups and four Rugby Championships.

He even picked up the 2014 World Rugby player of the year award.

Yet this weekend's Lions series decider is likely the last time he'll ever play the Test selection - making victory a now-or-never proposition.

"I can't imagine my body will still be hanging in there in 12 years' time," the 26-year-old Retallick told reporters on Monday.

"I guess it's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, firstly to play the Lions and then to try and win a Lions series - in that aspect, it's massive.

"Right now, we're probably feeling a little bit more pressure within the group. It's do or die at one-all."

The All Blacks could've wrapped up the series on Saturday with a second-Test win in Wellington, but contrived to lose 24-21 to a late Owen Farrell penalty goal - just the third Test loss of Retallick's 63-cap career.

Regardless of the circumstances of the loss - in particular, Sonny Bill Williams' first-half red card - Retallick felt his side had underperformed.

The world champions hadn't put an ill-disciplined Lions side under enough pressure, and would need to rectify that in Saturday's Eden Park decider.

They'd also need to ramp up their physicality at the breakdown and set-piece.

"It'd be good just to go to Saturday right now, and not have to worry about the rest of the week, but we'll build well," Retallick said.

"I've got no doubt there's going to be a bit of edge amongst the group.

"I thought (the Lions) were a lot more physical and confrontational than they were before - we need to sort that out and make sure we're back at it."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
In his first rugby union match after walking away from league, the soon-to-be All Blacks' superstar bought out his trademark shoulder for Toulon.

Watch: Wellington red card not SBW's first brush with the law - check out this reckless hit from 2008

00:58
2
Huge crowds are expected to gather in central Auckland - and businesses in the area are preparing to cash in.

Team NZ to receive $5 million Government investment as focus turns to hosting America's Cup


00:32
3
The midfielder looked like a man possessed during this morning’s workout after joining the team last night.

Watch: Amped up Malakai Fekitoa destroys gruelling first gym session after All Blacks recall

00:30
4
The All Blacks captain helped pick his side up after the 24-21 defeat in Wellington.

Watch: Behind-closed-doors vision shows Kieran Read consoling All Blacks teammates after gut-wrenching Lions loss

00:10
5
Three women say they were relentlessly harassed by one fan at the Brisbane event.

Video: 'Is that how you speak to all women' - female boxing fans targeted with disgusting sexist tirade at Pacquiao v Horn blockbuster


00:13
Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.

Watch: 'You have a what?' - Toni Street's Kiwi accent flummoxes pop superstar Katy Perry

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.


00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".


02:15
Bill English says measures need to be within legal parameters, however.

'People can see what they're taking is dangerous' - legal festival drug testing could be a good idea, says PM Bill English

But he says it's a matter for the police.

01:03
New US Ambassador Scott Brown says Trump is speaking to his people, not the media and politicians.

Watch: 'It's a joke, people need to lighten up a bit' - new US Ambassador to NZ defends Donald Trump's latest tweet

Scott Brown says Trump has "developed a way of communicating with the average American".


02:15
Hilary posed the question in Friday, and her suggestion came to fruition.

'I blame you!' – Breakfast crew hit up Hilary Barry over All Blacks' loss after bold claim it would be good for Lions series if they crashed to defeat

Hilary posed the question in Friday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ