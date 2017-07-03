'Ready to go' - Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith fired-up for All Blacks' shot at redemption in final Lions Test

A Rugby World Cup comes around once every four years - but a British and Irish Lions Test series certainly doesn't.

So All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick hopes to tick "win a Lions series" off his bucket list now, rather than battle on until 2029.

The towering Retallick has won almost every trophy available to him in rugby, from the 2015 Rugby World Cup and two Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs to five Bledisloe Cups and four Rugby Championships.

He even picked up the 2014 World Rugby player of the year award.

Yet this weekend's Lions series decider is likely the last time he'll ever play the Test selection - making victory a now-or-never proposition.

"I can't imagine my body will still be hanging in there in 12 years' time," the 26-year-old Retallick told reporters on Monday.

"I guess it's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, firstly to play the Lions and then to try and win a Lions series - in that aspect, it's massive.

"Right now, we're probably feeling a little bit more pressure within the group. It's do or die at one-all."

The All Blacks could've wrapped up the series on Saturday with a second-Test win in Wellington, but contrived to lose 24-21 to a late Owen Farrell penalty goal - just the third Test loss of Retallick's 63-cap career.

Regardless of the circumstances of the loss - in particular, Sonny Bill Williams' first-half red card - Retallick felt his side had underperformed.

The world champions hadn't put an ill-disciplined Lions side under enough pressure, and would need to rectify that in Saturday's Eden Park decider.

They'd also need to ramp up their physicality at the breakdown and set-piece.

"It'd be good just to go to Saturday right now, and not have to worry about the rest of the week, but we'll build well," Retallick said.

"I've got no doubt there's going to be a bit of edge amongst the group.