Read, Crotty return, Rieko Ioane starts as All Blacks name strong side to face Lions

Kieran Read's return to international rugby is official after he was named as the starting No.8 and captain for the All Blacks' first Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park on Saturday.

The No.8 has been confirmed to return to this weekend's line up, where he'll earn his 98th cap.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Read will lead a mostly-unchanged squad from last Friday's 78-0 thrashing of Samoa, and is one of three changes to the starting side.

The captain's return means he will take the field in the black jersey for the 98th Test of his career.

Elsewhere, Steve Hansen has only made minor changes to the squad from last Friday's Test also held at Eden Park.

Rieko Ioane has been named to start on the left wing, with Julian Savea dropped from the squad altogether. Ioane has already faced the Lions twice on tour, once for the Blues as well as the Maori All Blacks.

Ryan Crotty returns to the starting side at centre, having not played since picking up a rib injury for the Crusaders against the Highlanders on June 3, Anton Lienert-Brown moves to the bench in his place.

Lima Sopoaga has been bracketed to start on the bench with Aaron Cruden, who is in a race against time to recover from a knee injury picked up for the Chiefs against the Hurricanes.

The All Blacks play the Lions at 7:30pm on Saturday in Auckland.

All Blacks: 1.Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Jerome Kaino, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read (C), 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Ryan Crotty, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. Ben Smith

All Blacks Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Charlie Faumuina, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Aaron Cruden/Lima Sopoaga, 23. Anton Linert-Brown.

