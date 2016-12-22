Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

Keven Mealamu is the latest former All Black to prove retiring from professional rugby doesn't necessarily mean giving up on physical activity all together.

Mealamu retired from rugby after winning the 2015 Rugby World Cup last year, taking up the role of New Zealand Rugby Ambassador.

The 133-Test cap All Black showed he hasn't thrown away life in the gym with the new role though, after posting a gruelling workout involving kick sits and body drops to his instagram account.