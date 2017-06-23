Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

British and Irish Lions manager John Spencer has given a brief account of Wednesday night's altercation with a drunken New Zealand fan at an Auckland restaurant.

Spencer spoke shortly on the matter prior to this morning's Lions training ahead of tomorrow night's first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Spencer was out with his wife and a close family friend at the restaurant Depot when he was approached by the drunken man.

"I asked him to go away, as you do, but he doesn't walk away," he said.

"So I went over quietly and I said, 'please don't use that sort of language in front of the ladies' so then he carried on and he went on and on and on.

"Both of stood up and he pushed me back in my seat."

1 NEWS has spoken with the manager at The Depot about the incident who had no comment on the issue and only heard about the incident this morning, on an online article.

The Lions did not make a complaint or ask for action to be taken - with Spencer stating this morning it's an exception to an otherwise warm, Kiwi public.

"It's a shame because it's an exception," he said.