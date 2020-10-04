Ranfurly Shield on the move again as Magpies swoop in on Otago, ending an eight-day reign

The Ranfurly Shield is on the move for the third time in three weeks, with Otago losing their first shield defence to the Hawke's Bay today after holding the Log O' Wood for just eight days.

Four tries were scored throughout the 9-28 Shield clash, with all coming from Hawke's Bay.

Lolangi Visinia scored in the 35th minute, giving the Magpies their first lead of the game following two early penalty kicks from Otago's Josh Ioane.

Folau Fakatava crossed over in the second half after a clever tap-and-go allowed him to catch the Otago defence napping as he darted half the length of the field to score.

Fakatava's bleach blond mullet featured several times in what was a standout performance for the electric Magpies halfback.

Otago paid a significant price after Vilimoni Koroi was sinbinned in the 62nd minute due to taking out a Hawke's Bay player in the air.

The moment proved to be a turning point, with the Magpies capitalising two minutes later through a sensational try from Isaia Walker-Leawere, increasing the scoreline to 9-21

Things went from bad to worse for the home side, with Otago copping a red card in the 71st minute through a reckless tackle from Slade McDowall.

With Otago feilding 14 players for the final 18 minutes, the hopes of keeping the shield at Forsyth-Barr were all but dashed.

With the extra man on the field it was just too easy for Hawke's Bay with the Magpies' relentless leader, Ash Dixon, setting up a try with an offload to Kurt Baker before being hit into touch in the final minutes.

Baker went on to score while Dixon looked worse for wear after his sideline heroics, forcing him to sit out the final moments of his 100th Magpies appearance.

The centurion skipper returned minutes later however, to lift the shield in front of a jubilant Hawke's Bay side.