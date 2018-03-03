Rampant Crusaders resist Stormers comeback to claim high scoring thriller in Christchurch

The Crusaders have claimed back to back Super Rugby wins, overcoming the Stormers 45-28 in a thrilling encounter in Christchurch.

FULLTIME: Crusaders 45 Stormers 28

Driving maul from the Stormers as the siren goes. Another penalty for the Stormers and Phillips goes for the line. He claims the try but the referee wants to check upstairs.

Bedwell-Curtis does a good job of trying to hold the ball up, but Phillips is fighting to get it down. Havili does well to get under Phillips and he's held him up. Harmon is yellow carded for infringing and it'll be another penalty for the Stormers.

The scrum collapses and de Allende with another go at the line, but Havili somehow turns the ball over. The ball goes back to Hunt who kicks it dead for a Crusaders win!

79 mins: Crusaders 45 Stormers 28

The Stormers win a penalty and go for a lineout on the 22. Muir throws and de Allende drives towards the tryline. The Stormers look to move the ball through the hands and de Allende has another go.

Phillips kicks and Bridge calls for the mark, but the referee calls offside against the Crusaders.

77 mins: Crusaders 45 Stormers 28

The Stormers inside the Crusaders' 22 now. The Crusaders give away a penalty and the Stormers go quickly! They're right on the tryline now, Wiese tries another pick and go. Kitshoff has a go now and he crashes against the posts to score! The Stormers score their fourth try of the night.

Whitehead converts from in front of the posts.

70 mins: Crusaders 45 Stormers 21

Crusaders lineout. Theywin the ball and drive but the referee has the arm out again. Sam Whitelock opts for another lineout.

They win the ball and Drummond recycles the ball quickly, he finds Richie Mo'unga and he slices right through the Stormers' defence to score!

Mo'unga lines up to convert his own try, and he has no trouble!

63 mins: Crusaders 38 Stormers 21

TRY! The Crusaders' scrum win a penalty after the Stormers' front row collapses. They go for the lineout rather than the shot at goal!

Makalio throws and Barrett wins it. Referee has the arm out, but the Crusaders drive from their lineout. The ball goes out to the backs and Mo'unga puts Tamanivalu in to score! Class from the Crusaders there!

Mo'unga with the kick, and he's got it! Crusaders lead out to 17.

59 mins: Crusaders 31 Stormers 21

The Crusaders will have an attacking lineout now. The Crusaders bring the ball down and look to work upfield. Drummond's pass is intercepted, but the Stormers can't hold on!

Crusaders scrum.

55 mins: Crusaders 31 Stormers 21

The Stormers are knocking on the door, going through 15 phases as Marais tries to slice through again. Louw charges on the 20th phase before Schickerling crashes over! The Stormers aren't going down without a fight!

Marais with another kick, he's got it! Crusaders' lead now just 10 points!

51 mins: Crusaders 31 Stormers 14

Wiese breaks and is through but throws a shocking offload back inside to no one. The Crusaders get out of jail, but the Stormers will have an attacking lineout.

48 mins: Crusaders 31 Stormers 14

Crusaders lineout. The Stormers claim this one and Alaalatoa gives away a penalty for a highy tackle. The Stormers have started this second half in some style!

The TMO wants to check the Alaalatoa tackle, but there was very little force in it. The ref and TMO happy with just a penalty.

42 mins: Crusaders 31 Stormers 14

TRY! Mo'unga kicks off in the second half and the Stormers are on the attack straight away. The visitors kick but the Crusaders don't read the bounce! Kolisi charges up field but is tackled short of the line. The Stormers just have to hold onto the ball here as the ref has the arm out. Louw picks and goes and scores for the Stormers! What a start to the second half!

Marais with the kick, and he's ot it!

HALFTIME: Crusaders 31 Stormers 7

TRY! Stormers' scrum and the ref has the arm out. Senatla runs at the Crusaders but the referee brings it back. Marais kicks into the corner for a Stormers lineout.

The Crusaders turn the ball over and break! Havili steps his way through. Goodhue has the ball out wide and kicks before he steps out. The Stormers fumble the ball and George Bridge pounces! He sprints away for his second of the match! Lethal counter attack from the Crusaders as the halftime siren goes.

Mo'unga with the kick, but he's hooked it away to the left.

33 mins: Crusaders 26 Stormers 7

The Stormers get into the Crusaders' 22. The Crusaders are resolute in defence as Louw goes at the line. Marais tries to step through out on the right but is tackled, 14 phases so far. JC van Rensburg goes at the line and he's over! The Stormers are on the board.

Marais with his first kick of the night, and he's got it!

26 mins: Crusaders 26 Stormers 0

Hall feeds a Crusaders scrum, and they attack the blindside through Havili. The ball goes to Mo'unga who kicks over the top for Tamanivalu. The ball bounces to Marais who calls for the mark - but is denied! The Stormers try to run the ball out of danger, before winning a penalty. Crazy bit of play.

19 mins: Crusaders 26 Stormers 0

TRY! They've scored again! Samu makes a break from the Stormers' kick off, before passing back inside to Taufua who passes into Bryn Hall who runs away to score under the posts.

Mo'unga converts with ease.

18 mins: Crusaders 19 Stormers 0

TRY! The Crusaders are in again, from the back of the lineout Mo'unga finds Goodhue who gets an offload back inside to Harmon, who scores a try to remember on his first Super Rugby start.

Mo'unga with his third kick of the night, and he's got it nailed! Crusaders looking unstoppable here!

16 mins: Crusaders 12 Stormers 0

The Stormers attack now! They work the ball up to the 5m line but they've lost the ball and Scott Barrett's there to claim it! They counter now as Tamanivalu breaks down the right wing, he kicks over the top and the Stormers have the ball again.

Wiese gives away a penalty at the breakdown though, the Crusaders will have another lineout.

11 mins: Crusaders 12 Stormers 0

TRY! The Crusaders are in again, some good work from Scott Barrett at the lineout sees the Crusaders win a turnover in front of the 10m line. Mo'unga has the ball out wide, drawing in the last defender before getting the pass away to Codie Taylor who scores in the corner.

Mo'unga with his second kick of the night, and this time he nails it! Crusaders lead by 12.

8 mins: Crusaders 5 Stormers 0

TRY! Hall feeds but a free kick is awarded. Taufua takes it quickly and the Crusaders move the ball at speed! Goodhue runs at the line, before firing a pass over the top to Bridge who scores in the corner!

Mo'unga lines up the kick, and it's hit the upright! Crusaders lead by five.

6 mins: Crusaders 0 Stormers 0

The Crusaders have a lineout and work the ball towards the Stormers' line. Havili chips over the top to Bridge on the wing, before the ball is moved back infield. Goodhue nearly gets to the tryline but is tackled, great pressure from the Crusaders! The referee blows for a penalty and the Crusaders opt for the scrum!

2 mins: Crusaders 0 Stormers 0

The Crusaders steal the first line out of the match and Havili makes a run. Taufua moves the ball out wide, finding Crotty who just has to find Tamanivalu unmarked to score in the corner, but the pass evades the winger and goes into touch.

KICK OFF!

Marais kicks off, straight to Mo'unga who sends the ball into touch for a Stormers lineout.

7:33pm

Luke Romano leads the Crusaders out onto the park - he brings up his 100th Super Rugby match tonight.

7:30pm

Both teams back in the sheds, getting their final pre-match routines out of the way. Play to get underway shortly.

7:22pm

It's a beautiful Christchurch evening, with the crowd flowing in steadily to AMI Stadium. We should be in for a treat here.

PRE GAME

After victory over the Chiefs to begin their 2018 title defence, the Crusaders will be looking for back-to-back wins to begin their campaign.

Up against them will be a Stormers side currently sitting second in the South African conference, and fourth on the overall Super Rugby ladder, having lost a last minute thriller against the Waratahs last week.

With the Highlanders having a bye this week, the Crusaders will remain top of the New Zealand conference regardless of tonight's result, however a bonus point win will see the Christchurch side keep pace with the Lions on the overall table.

Lock Luke Romano will bring up his 100th cap for the Crusaders, having made his debut for the side back in 2011, earning international honours for his consistent performances over the past few seasons.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Jordan Taufua, 7. Billy Harmon, 6. Peter Samu, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Wyatt Crockett.

Reserves: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. Chris King, 18. Oliver Jager, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. Manasa Mataele.

Stormers: 15. SP Marais, 14. Seabelo Senatla, 13. EW Viljoen, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Raymond Rhule, 10. Dillyn Leyds, 9. Dewaldt Duvenage, 8. Nizaam Carr, 7. Cobus Wiese, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 5. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4. JD Schickerling, 3. Wilco Louw, 2. Ramone Samuels, 1. JC Janse van Resnburg.