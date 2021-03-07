Rampant Crusaders bury Hurricanes in dominant display

The Crusaders have sent out an early warning to the other Super Rugby franchises with a classy victory over the Hurricanes in Christchurch this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The home side scored five tries to the Hurricanes one as they secured a bonus point 33-16 win.

The Hurricanes started well and took an early lead through the boot of Jordie Barrett.

Things nearly went from bad to worse for the Crusaders as Garden-Bachop intercepted a wayward pass and sprinted 75m towards the line.

But some last ditch defending from the Crusaders saved them from conceding the game’s first try, although Barrett extended the lead to six with another penalty moments later.

The Hurricanes were looking exciting, no more so than captain Ardie Savea, who went on a rampaging run through the centre of the park and a presumptuous cross-field kick was inches away from connecting with a teammate for what would have been the try of the season.

But once more the Crusaders survived, and they began to take control of the game.

A strong maul looked destined for the line until Savea pulled it down, earning a yellow card in the process.

It was a costly error from the Hurricanes skipper, as the Crusaders took full advantage of the mismatch, charging over for three quick tries, to Codie Taylor, Richie Mo’unga, and Ethan Blackadder.

All of a sudden it was an 15 point advantage for the Crusaders at the half-hour mark.

Things only went downhill for the Hurricanes, as Scott Barrett touched down in the corner late in the first half to secure the bonus point and post a formidable halftime lead.

Not a lot changed out of the break, as the Hurricanes gifted a fifth try to the Crusaders, Riccitelli overthrew a lineout allowing Taylor to swoop in for his second try.

The Hurricanes hit back in the 56th minute through Riccitelli, whose momentum was too much off the back of a maul close to the line, but Barrett’s conversion was pulled wide.

The Crusaders looked to have extended their lead further in the dying stages through a piece of brilliance from Will Jordan but it was ruled out after the TMO found he had failed to ground the ball.

Almost immediately after Laumape charged down the left wing, setting up the Hurricanes to score on the right touchline through Umaga-Jensen.