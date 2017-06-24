Rampaging rookie Reiko Ioane leaves Lions defenders clutching at thin air, completing magical All Blacks move

Source:
All Blacks youngster Rieko Ioane put on a phenomenal display, scoring two tries in the All Blacks' 30-15 victory over the Lions at Eden Park.
Starting in his first ever Test match, the rookie's first try was all class.
Aaron Smith moved the ball from the back of the All Blacks' scrum, with the ball eventually finding its way to Ioane on the wing.
From there, only one outcome was on the cards with Ioane bursting over to score his first try on home soil.
