Rampaging Rieko Ioane carves through Lions for lethal solo try in Blues' fightback win

Blues superstar Rieko Ioane had a vital say in his side's comeback win over the Lions in Johannesburg, scoring a double as the Auckland side fought back to claim a 38-35 win.

Starting at centre, the younger Ioane brother was on hand to finish off a free-flowing team move, dotting down in the corner for a try in the second half.

What happened next though was truly special.

Receiving an offload from midfield partner Sonny Bill Williams, Ioane stepped through the Lions defence like a knife through butter, crossing over again for the second time in a matter of minutes.