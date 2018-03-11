Rampaging Rieko Ioane carves through Lions for lethal solo try in Blues' fightback win

 

Blues superstar Rieko Ioane had a vital say in his side's comeback win over the Lions in Johannesburg, scoring a double as the Auckland side fought back to claim a 38-35 win.

The young superstar grabbed a vital double as his side claimed a 38-35 win in Johannesburg.
Source: SKY

Starting at centre, the younger Ioane brother was on hand to finish off a free-flowing team move, dotting down in the corner for a try in the second half.

What happened next though was truly special.

Receiving an offload from midfield partner Sonny Bill Williams, Ioane stepped through the Lions defence like a knife through butter, crossing over again for the second time in a matter of minutes.

Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.
Source: SKY

The Blues' comeback from 28-10 down was sealed just seconds from fulltime, when Murphy Taramai barged his way over for the Blues' first win of the season.

