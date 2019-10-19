Rain stops in Tokyo ahead of RWC quarter-finals match between All Blacks and Ireland

Rain has stopped in Tokyo several hours ahead of tonight's much-anticipated Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match between the All Blacks and Ireland.

The 1 NEWS team in the Japanese capital say the Tokyo Stadium ground is in great nick for the clash.

Fans around the world are gearing up for a nail-biting night ahead.

First, England and Australia play their quarter finals match at Oita, before New Zealand take on Ireland, with kick-off after 11pm.

The Irish have won two out of the last three encounters against the All Blacks and at one point this year held the number one spot.

Anticipation for the game is high.

1 NEWS reporters on the ground in Tokyo say Japanese people can't get enough of the All Blacks and will turn up in droves at the stadium, arriving early as they typically do for sporting events.

All Blacks and Irish fans will also be out to cheer on their teams.

Meanwhile, 10,000 kilometres away, the Irish are waking up for a huge morning ahead in both Northern Ireland and the Republic, with the Ireland team bringing the two together.