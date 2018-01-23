 

Raelene Castles wants next Wallabies coach to be a local, but will look at foreign options

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says she would prefer Wallaby coach Michael Cheika's successor to be a local, but it will be crazy not to at least consider a foreign mentor.

Castle took over as CEO of Australian Rugby last week after a rocky 2017 for the governing body.
Source: Breakfast

Cheika suggested earlier in the week he would stand down as coach if Australia didn't win next year's World Cup in Japan.

But Castle wasn't about to concede Cheika would definitely be standing down after the World Cup,

"He said that if he didn't win, he wouldn't be there, so when he wins he might be there so we're not sure," Castle said.

"I've had some conversations with Michael about his plans going forward.

"We have some plans and some internal review of the coaching talent available both from an Australian perspective and internationally."

Castle's fellow New Zealander Robbie Deans coached the Wallabies from 2008 to 2013.

Asked about whether she had a preference for an Australian or would consider another overseas born coach Castle said, "I think you would be crazy not to think about all of the coaching talents out there, there's no doubt that an Australian coach is what we would prefer to have,"

Cheika's assistant and former Brumbies coach and Wallabies five-eighth Stephem Larkham appears the obvious frontrunner among the local talent.

Castle will take into consideration Cheika's ideas about his successor before making an appointment.

"When you've had a coach that's coached at that many levels or such a long period of time as Michael has, you'd be crazy not to think about his opinion," Castle said.

Meanwhile, RA is awaiting more information before concluding their investigation into Wallabies back Karmichael Hunt, following the conclusion of criminal proceedings him in the Brisbane Magistrates Court last month.

Hunt pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug and contravening a police direction.

'We are working with police at the moment to try and get access to some of the footage and information that they have got," Castle said.

And she said Wallabies five-eight Quade Cooper remains on an RA contract despite not being part of Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn's plans.

