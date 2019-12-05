Raelene Castle stands down as Rugby Australia CEO

Kiwi Raelene Castle has stood down as the CEO of Rugby Australia.

Raelene Castle. Source: 1 NEWS

Castle, 48, had been in the job since 2017, however had recently come under fire as rugby in Australia continues to struggle, with poor results at nearly every level both international and domestic.

Just this week, ten former Wallabies captains penned a letter against Castle's leadership of Rugby Australia.

In a statement to ABC, Castle confirmed that she was in fact, standing down from her role.

"I love rugby on every level and I will always love the code and the people I have had the honour of working with since I took this role," Castle wrote.

"I made it clear to the board that I would stand up and take the flak and do everything possible to serve everyone's best interests.

"In the last couple of hours, it has been made clear to me that the board believes my no longer being the CEO would help give them the clear air they believe they need.

"The game is bigger than any one individual — so this evening I told the chair [Paul McLean] that I would resign from the role.

"I will do whatever is needed to ensure an orderly handover. I wish the code and everyone who loves rugby nothing but the best and I would like to thank the people I work with and the broader rugby community for their enormous support."

Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns has been linked with the role, should Castle step down.