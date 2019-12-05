TODAY |

Raelene Castle reportedly received death threat during Israel Folau saga

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Rugby Australia (RA) chief executive Raelene Castle reportedly received a death threat during the Israel Folau saga last year, prompting security measures at the RA offices.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Rugby Australia CEO said it was about finding financial certainty and being able to move on. Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian Sun-Herald quotes an un-named person "with knowledge of the situation", saying the threat came around the time Folau was being subjected to a three-day hearing at RA's offices in May 2019 over his anti-gay Instagram posts.

RA reportedly implemented increased security in their building in response, and Castle's own home was also assessed for security measures.

Castle resigned as chief executive on Thursday after she became aware that she did not have the support of the board.

Acting RA Chairman Paul McLean told the Sydney Morning Herald that the abuse was frustrating.

"I’m not a social media person, but I’m aware of some of the things that were said over a period of time in a quite vicious and vitriolic way," he said.

"It’s the silent forces, the dark forces, they’re the things that upset me most. It’s the people who didn’t know the facts or were just one of those faceless people out there – that was the damaging thing from her perspective.

"She shared some of that with me, which I found quite abhorrent.

"One of my greatest concerns with her was her welfare and how she was on a daily basis. A lesser person would have thrown the towel in ages ago, quite simply."

Castle declined to comment on the death threat when contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald.


Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day
2
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah expecting first child - 'We're expanding our bubble'
3
Ex-Wallabies captains who pushed out Raelene Castle lament not doing what NZ did after '07 World Cup
4
Raelene Castle reportedly received death threat during Israel Folau saga
5
His 21st in Italy and chasing Churchill, oldest living Kiwis player and WWII veteran reflects on an incredible life
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Raelene Castle stands down as Rugby Australia CEO
03:42

'This is our city' - Blues join up with All Blacks legends to help Auckland foodbank

Ryan Crotty relishing time off after Japanese stint cancelled by Covid-19
00:40

'I'll get it another time' - Scott Robertson philosophical over missing out on All Blacks role