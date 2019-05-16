TODAY |

Raelene Castle had failed meeting with Israel Folau in November over social media contract clause

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Australia

Raelene Castle could suffer from the fallout of the Israel Folau saga as well after her attempts to amend the fullback's contract last year to include a social media clause have surfaced as well.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Rugby Australia chief executive met with Folau last November in a last-ditch attempt to add the clause to his current deal.

The clause required the 30-year-old to not use social media, such as Instagram or Twitter, to bring the reputation of the organisation or the game into dispute.

Castle spoke with Folau in London as the Wallabies prepared for their final tour Test against England, intent on making him sign the additional section that was meant to be included in the original contract he had agreed to the month prior.

But Castle backed down, with the Sydney Morning Herald stating she believed in the "handshake agreement" the two had along with the protections RA had under the code of conduct.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Rugby Australia found the Wallabies star did breach his contract and Folau says he was tempted to back down during the saga. Source: Breakfast

    If the clause had been added, RA would have had the grounds to terminate Folau's contract immediately when he put up his controversial "Hell awaits" post to Instagram last month.

    Except there was a secondary issue in Castle and Rugby Australia's actions that wasn't addressed meaning even if Folau did agree to the added clause, it would have been nullified.

    Rugby Australia made zero contact with the Rugby Union Players' Association when they attempted to amend Folau's contract - a move that breaches the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the two parties.

    Therefore, had Folau signed the new deal it would've led Rugby Australia to being in a vulnerable position regardless.

    After being found guilty of a "high breach" of the code of conduct earlier this month by an independent panel, Folau is awaiting a final punishment to be handed down for his actions with many tipping it to be a contract termination.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society. Source: Breakfast

      If that proves to be the case, it's understood Folau will almost certainly appeal the decision and force the need for a second independent review with the hopes of brokering a settlement for a portion of his $4 million contract.

      Israel Folau and Raelene Castle.
      Israel Folau and Raelene Castle. Source: Getty
      More From
      Rugby
      Australia
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
      'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
      2
      Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
      Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
      3
      Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
      King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
      4
      The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
      'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
      5
      The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
      'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
      MORE FROM
      Rugby
      MORE

      Notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat hospitalised
      01:51
      The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.

      'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
      00:26
      Rory Carroll told Nine News his daughter was left crying and “traumatised”.

      Father kicked from A-League match with disabled daughter started drama with search for better beer, authorities say
      00:12

      Fake fitness guru who lied about having cancer faces court, grilled over finances