Raelene Castle confident job as Rugby Australia CEO secure after Israel Folau saga

Raelene Castle has defended herself during questions from Australian media how safe her Rugby Australia CEO job is after settling the Israel Folau dispute with a big cash payout.

Castle addressed media this morning in Sydney after Folau's claim was settled yesterday by the governing body for a confidential amount, although the Daily Telegraph reports the figure is A$8 million - a number Castle rubbished soon after.

When asked if she had spoken to Rugby Australia board members or other staff about her future at the organisation and whether she'd be stepping down after the Folau saga, Castle laughed off the queries with a "no".

"These jobs are not easy and they're not easy because every single thing that you do gets debated and discussed by the media and fans - it's part of the job, that's what comes with it and everyone has an opinion on it," Castle said.

"This particular issue is probably one of the most challenging issues a CEO could deal with in corporate Australia, so it has been difficult."

Castle was then asked how she would react if she received calls to resign to which she said she was confident in the decisions made.

"At every stage, we looked to try and defend the position of Rugby Australia and that the very key value of inclusiveness stood up - that's what we did, that's what we continue to do.

"We stood up for the values of Rugby Australia."

Folau sought compensation from Rugby Australia after he believed he had his contract torn up wrongfully earlier this year for a code of conduct breach on social media.