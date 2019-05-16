Raelene Castle blames Israel Folau and legal battle for Wallabies' early RWC exit

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle has connected this year's Israel Folau saga to the Wallabies' quarter-final exit at the Rugby World Cup.

Castle is under pressure from Australian punters and critics after the poor result in Japan but the Kiwi CEO has tried to shift the spotlight to Folau and their ongoing legal battle with him.

In an interview with ABC's National Radio today, Castle said the legal matters and Folau's actions had an impact on the team.

I certainly don't think it's helpful," Castle said.

"I think when you've got a player who chooses to put their views in front of the views of the team and we end up with headlines and people writing things about Rugby Australia as opposed to writing about the rugby.

"That's never helpful. Of course, it's not."

The comments come less than 24 hours after it was reported Castle and departing Wallabies coach Michael Cheika got into a "verbal altercation" because she had gone behind his back to get players to attend a function in the build-up to Australia's pool match with Wales.

It's understood former Wallaby Morgan Turninui had to step in to stop the scene which was taking place in front of an audience of around 60 people.

Meanwhile, Folau's unlawful termination case against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW will be heard from February 4, unless a settlement between the two parties is reached before then.