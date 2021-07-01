Quinn Tupaea ready for rugby's biggest stage - Foster

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is backing Quinn Tupaea to deliver in his Test debut on Saturday after a whirlwind rise to the international stage last month.

Tupaea was a bolter in Foster's 36-man squad last week, finding out he had made the squad while actually in camp for the Māori All Blacks after a strong finish to the Super Rugby season with the Chiefs.

However, a spate of injuries to midfielders this season, including first-choice players such as Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor, along with the departure of Ngani Laumape to France saw Tupaea get the nod, with a Test debut in the No.12 jersey now on the cards in Auckland this Saturday against Tonga.

Foster also revealed David Havili is nursing a calf issue in the All Blacks camp, but said injuries weren't the only factor in Tupaea's selection.

Quinn Tupaea and Beauden Barrett. Source: Getty

"He's always been on the radar," Foster said after naming the matchday 23.

"Clearly there's a couple from last year that aren't here this year that has given an opportunity and we've said from day one that it was an area we were going to look at a lot.

"We've been delighted with [Tupaea]. He's come in, he's trained well."

Foster added it was also a good story and lesson for others trying to crack the squad.

"We've had a really good connection with Clayton [McMillan] and the Maori All Blacks and he knew what the most likely plan was," Foster said.

"In some ways, it's great that Quinn was named when he was sitting in the Maori All Blacks room because it just reflects on that team that the door is always open."

For Tupaea though, Foster said the task is simple this week.

"He knows what he's good at and he knows his strengths and we're backing him to do that," he said.