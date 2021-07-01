TODAY |

Quinn Tupaea ready for rugby's biggest stage - Foster

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is backing Quinn Tupaea to deliver in his Test debut on Saturday after a whirlwind rise to the international stage last month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Chiefs midfielder has had a whirlwind rise to international rugby in recent weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

Tupaea was a bolter in Foster's 36-man squad last week, finding out he had made the squad while actually in camp for the Māori All Blacks after a strong finish to the Super Rugby season with the Chiefs.

However, a spate of injuries to midfielders this season, including first-choice players such as Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor, along with the departure of Ngani Laumape to France saw Tupaea get the nod, with a Test debut in the No.12 jersey now on the cards in Auckland this Saturday against Tonga.

Foster also revealed David Havili is nursing a calf issue in the All Blacks camp, but said injuries weren't the only factor in Tupaea's selection.

Quinn Tupaea and Beauden Barrett. Source: Getty

"He's always been on the radar," Foster said after naming the matchday 23.

"Clearly there's a couple from last year that aren't here this year that has given an opportunity and we've said from day one that it was an area we were going to look at a lot.

"We've been delighted with [Tupaea]. He's come in, he's trained well."

Foster added it was also a good story and lesson for others trying to crack the squad.

"We've had a really good connection with Clayton [McMillan] and the Maori All Blacks and he knew what the most likely plan was," Foster said.

"In some ways, it's great that Quinn was named when he was sitting in the Maori All Blacks room because it just reflects on that team that the door is always open."

For Tupaea though, Foster said the task is simple this week.

"He knows what he's good at and he knows his strengths and we're backing him to do that," he said.

"As long as he goes out with a clear thing about what he's really good at and believes in that, he'll be fine."

Rugby
Auckland
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four rookies in All Blacks team for Tonga Test
2
Foster jokes Mo'unga-Barrett No. 10 battle decided by coin
3
Fan involved in major Tour de France crash arrested
4
Taylor reflects on iconic photo with Williamson after WTC triumph
5
World champ sprinter misses Tokyo on two-year doping ban
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Four rookies in All Blacks team for Tonga Test

Auckland dairy owner 'gutted' after third ram raid this year

Norris to debut for Māori All Blacks while Parkinson returns

Sick babies cared for in playroom at crowded Middlemore Hospital